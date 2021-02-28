PLATTSBURGH — When asked, Dr. Wouter Rietsema could not think of another scientific or technological development whose expeditiousness and importance compared with the successful creation of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“You set out with the daunting task of how do we develop vaccines to vaccinate the world — that’s a pretty big ask, and to do it quickly," he told The Press-Republican during a recent interview.
"There was such a massive global need and will to fund that need."
PRIOR RESEARCH
According to Rietsema, research into a vaccine against coronaviruses — of which there are many different types — began with the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak in the early 2000s.
SARS, like COVID-19, is caused by a coronavirus. Though it was not as transmissible, it caused a severe pneumonia that killed many.
Later, another coronavirus-caused disease called MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) emerged, but since it was contained, only select researchers continued working on coronavirus vaccines, Rietsema said.
"As years passed, we didn’t have the will to fund it.”
Simultaneously, there was global work going on to look into using messenger RNA as a means to create an immune response against conditions such as cancer.
Rietsema said that use was only moderately effective, as the method worked well to create antibodies, but the antibodies did not work well to treat cancer. Still, scientists knew the mRNA method could be used to quickly develop vaccine.
NOT TOO FAST
Rietsema denied that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed too fast.
"The science did not move any faster than it normally moves in vaccine development."
Normally, the process follows a very set pace, Rietsema explained. During Phase 1, the vaccine is given to a few people in order to help determine the right dose or if there are any horrible side effects.
Following evaluation and research, pharmaceutical companies may move on to Phase 2, which involves vaccinating a larger group of people, in the low thousands, and similarly looking at dosing and side effects, less so efficacy.
"Many things they (private pharmaceutical companies) develop, whether it's medications or vaccines, don't make it past Phase 1, or they're greenlighted for Phase 2 and don't make it past that," Rietsema said.
If the slow and detailed process reaches Phase 3, many thousands of people are given the vaccine and it can take a long time, even years, to determine whether it works, depending on the disease.
Then during Phase 4, referred to as post-marketing surveillance, the vaccine is studied long-term with the intent, in part, to monitor for rare side effects.
GOV'T ASSUMED RISK
Two things made the COVID-19 vaccine development process different, Rietsema said.
First, the U.S. and many other governments assumed all the financial risk that companies normally would take into account during development. Though Pfizer did not accept federal funding for manufacturing and developing its vaccine, it did receive a $1.95 billion advance-purchase agreement to deliver 100 million doses, The New York Times reported.
With the governments taking on the risk and providing incentives, that allowed the companies to, in a sense, overlap the phases.
"They were doing things at the same time as opposed to one after another," Rietsema said. "They were already planning and developing and recruiting Phase 2, so that when Phase 1 was done, they were immediately ready to move on to Phase 2.
"When you take away all the money risk, it's really easy to move really quickly for the pharmaceutical companies."
SHORTER PHASE 3
The second difference was that Phase 3 efficacy trials turned out to be much shorter.
"In the midst of a global pandemic, some of the trials only lasted three or four months, there were so many cases," Rietsema said.
"The science was the same. The only thing that had not been done was long-term studying."
With most vaccines, you want to know how long they remain effective and if any rare side effects pop up, Rietsema said. As a result, most do not get approved until years and years of data have been provided.
"Obviously with millions of people dying worldwide, the win from an effective vaccine far outweighs the very rare case where there’s severe side effects," Rietsema added.
INFORM FUTURE PANDEMICS
Rietsema believes it is too soon to tell whether development of COVID-19 vaccines will lead to a more proactive than reactive approach to funding similar projects.
Everyone is motivated to do so right now, he continued, adding that we are also learning a lot about mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna candidates that currently have emergency use authorization in the United States.
Multiple outlets have reported on how the Moderna vaccine was designed in two days once the genetic makeup of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, was made available.
That does not necessarily mean all future vaccines will utilize mRNA technology, but does prove we know how to develop vaccines quickly, Rietsema added.
"The Pfizer vaccine is a little bit different than the Moderna vaccine. Long-term, when we find out which one is better, which mechanism is better, learning that will inform future pandemics, whether it's coronavirus or something else."
