What in the heck did I just watch? That seems to be the question everyone asks after getting sucked in to the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”
Statements such as “it’s like a bad train wreck that you can’t stop looking at” are understatements.
“Tiger King” is based on a real life zookeeper, Joe Exotic, and his eclectic cast of characters that help Joe run his business. Most of the workers have had troubling pasts including drugs and multiple arrests, and are looking for a place to hang their hat.
Joe helps these individuals by giving them a place to stay, a small weekly stipend and outdated food from grocery stores that the workers are allowed to pick through before feeding to the tigers. Sounds delicious, right?
The “Tiger King” business includes big cat breeding, zoo entertainment open to the public, and pretty much anything and everything that Joe Exotic can make a buck from.
“Tiger King” also happens to be a true murder-for-hire story that keeps you glued to the TV set to see what ridiculousness will happen next.
From the second Joe Exotic appears on screen with his bleach blond mullet, eyebrow ring barely hanging on by a thread and flamboyant wardrobe, you can’t help but wonder if this guy is for real.
He is.
The docuseries brings you in and out of the animal cages where you actually watch an employee get their arm bit off, inside Joe’s polygamous marriage to his husbands John and Travis, and, of course, captures his adamant dislike for fellow cat lady, Carole Baskin.
Baskin is a self proclaimed big cat activist that seems to be doing the exact thing Joe Exotic is doing concerning showing off her tigers, except she somehow manages to make it not look so barbaric.
I, for one, LOVE Joe’s hidden talent as a country music artist and his videos such as “I Saw A Tiger.” Is Joe really the man behind the microphone, or is he the present Milli Vanilli? I’ll leave that up to you to watch and draw your own conclusion.
I found “Tiger King” highly entertaining. One minute, I found myself having a soft spot for Joe, and the next I despised him. Joe has a way of making you love to hate him.
The true story series ends as Joe Exotic is infuriated and incarcerated. I found it a bit ironic that the tables have turned and the human is now in the cage.
I would suggest giving “Tiger King” a try if you haven’t already, if for nothing else than to understand all of the “memes” and comments floating around on social media.
I’m sure you’ll be able to add your own to the conversation when it’s all said and done.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com
