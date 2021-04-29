TICONDEROGA – The new Ticonderoga Central School District budget is a reduction in spending from last year.
The $21.5 million budget includes a $12.4 million tax levy that's under the state tax cap, with the total budget down minus-3.7 percent and the levy reduced by minus-0.39 percent from 2020-2021.
The School Board’s planned budget of $21,561,191 will support a program consistent with the academic program offered during the current year, school officials said.
It includes a reduction in spending of $837,799, compared to the current budget.
NO BUS REPLACEMENTS
The board adopted the spending plan and resulting tax levy for the 2021-2022 school year at a meeting on April 20.
The reduction in spending comes from staff retirements, retirement of debt for a previous school improvement project, and does not include any school bus replacements this coming year, Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnson said by email.
Newly included is a capital outlay for $100,000, for maintenance and upgrades within the school facilities, as allowed by state education funding law. Health insurance for employees is up 2 percent in the budget.
UNDER TAX CAP
The district won’t exceed the state tax cap and will include, if approved by voters, a levy that is a reduction from the 2020-2021 levy, she said.
The school election is Tuesday, May 18 from noon to 8 p.m. in the High School and Hague Community Center. The public hearing is Tuesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. at the High School, with voter registration the same day from noon to 4 p.m. at district offices and the Hague Community Center.
The board used about $250,000 in fund balance from last year to balance the new spending plan.
SCHOOL BOARD VOTE
For School Board, the terms held by James Wells Sr., Erik Leerkes and John Barlett are expiring on June 30.
Four community members will be vying for the three open seats on the Ticonderoga Board of Education: two incumbents, James Wells Sr. and Erik Leerkes, along with challengers Tricia Wojcik and John Dreimiller.
The three candidates who receive the most votes will be awarded those positions beginning July 1, for three-year terms.
There are no propositions on the ballot this year.
