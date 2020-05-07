PLATTSBURGH - Tick season is here in the North Country in full swing.
Residents are warned to take precautions.
"It's pretty bad up here," Clinton County Department of Health Director John Kanoza said.
"There are other places more south of here that are worse, but it is still pretty bad around here."
Ticks can get on skin and dig in over a period of time. The tiny bugs can be hard to detect, and if left in, can cause lyme disease.
Kanoza said the key is to eliminate them as soon as possible.
Anyone hiking in the woods or hunting or even looking for lost golf balls in the woods, needs to be alert.
A mild winter has led to a more prevalent tick population so far this spring, Kanoza said.
He advised people that after spending time in the woods they should remove clothes in the garage and put them in the wash, and dry on high heat.
"They don't like dry heat or dry cold," he said.
Parents should check children for ticks and each other.
"You need to check places like arm pits and other crevices," Kanoza said.
"They like to find a nice warm place to snuggle up in and dig in."
To prevent ticks from getting on your skin, Kanoza recommends wearing long sleeve shirts, long pants and tuck pant legs in socks when going into the woods.
"You can even tape around your socks," he said.
"Anything you can do to keep them from getting on your skin."
Use of permethrin, an anti-tick spray, is also useful, he said.
If a tick is spotted, it can be removed using a pair of tweezers and a magnifying glass.
"They can be tiny and hard to see," Kanoza said.
If a tick has been lodged in the skin for a day or two or more, it is best to visit a doctor to have it removed, Kanoza said.
An antibiotic is often prescribed for those who have had ticks embedded for a few days.
"People need to check their hair too," Kanoza said.
Pets also need to be checked thoroughly as well.
More information on ticks can be found on the New York State Department of Health website and the federal Center for Disease Control site.
Tips for avoiding ticks, according to the New York State Department of Health
- Wear light-colored clothing with a tight weave to spot ticks easily
- Wear enclosed shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Tuck pant legs into socks or boots and shirt into pants
- Check clothes and any exposed skin frequently for ticks while outdoors
- Consider using insect repellent
- Stay on cleared, well-traveled trails. Walk in the center of trails. Avoid dense woods and bushy areas
- Avoid sitting directly on the ground or on stone walls
- Keep long hair tied back, especially when gardening
- Bathe or shower as soon as possible after going indoors (preferably within two hours) to wash off and more easily find ticks that may be on you
- Do a final, full-body tick check at the end of the day (also check children and pets), and remove ticks promptly
