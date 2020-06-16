PLATTSBURGH - A mask or face covering may not be the only protective clothing needed if you plan to spend time outdoors.
Residents have been reporting tick encounters over the last few weeks and the Clinton County Health Department wants to reiterate the importance of protecting yourself and your family from Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, a news release said.
"Start by avoiding ticks," Jennifer Trudeau, principal public health educator at the Clinton County Health Department, said.
"When possible, stay away from places where ticks are normally found. If you are hiking, stay toward the center of the path and avoid dense woods and bushy areas."
Other prevention measures include:
- Use an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) approved insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or 2-undecanone
- Cover your skin as much as possible. Wear enclosed shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Tuck pant legs into socks or boots and shirt into pants
- Wear light-colored clothing with a tight weave to spot ticks easily
- Treat clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks, and tents) with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin. Never apply pennethrm directly to skin
- Cover baby carriers and strollers with mosquito netting
"Even with your best prevention efforts, you may still bring ticks home with you. However, your chances of getting sick are usually reduced if the tick is removed promptly, generally within 36 hours of when it attaches, the release said.
"Make daily tick checks routine for everyone in your family-including pets," Trudeau said.
She cautioned, "Pets that spend time outdoors can bring ticks indoors, putting you at risk, even if you haven't spent time outdoors yourself."
Daily tick checks should include key areas ticks like to hide, such as under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist, and on the hairline and scalp.
Taking a shower as soon as possible after spending time outdoors can also help to wash away unattached ticks.
For additional information, including tick removal and symptoms of tick-related illnesses, visit CCHD's Summer Safety Guide at www.clintonhealth.or news letters/SummerSafe Guide2020.
