TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Nov. 24, the Ticonderoga Police Department says.
An investigation at the scene of the State Route 9N collision found that Heidi Lapann, 51, was struck while crossing the highway by a 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by Margaret Olcott, 64, also of Ticonderoga, a press release said.
Lapann was pronounced deceased at the location of the collision by Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine who authorized the body's removal to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh for an autopsy.
The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted with processing the scene, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.