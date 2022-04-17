Ti Teen Center springs back

TICONDEROGA – Closed since the start of the pandemic, the Ticonderoga Teen Center is about to have an official reopening.
The Silver Bay YMCA Ticonderoga Teen Center in the Ticonderoga Town Armory Building is offered at no cost to the community and is funded by donations.
“This program is so important to Silver Bay, the community, and our local youth,” Silver Bay YMCA Youth and Teen Director Jackie Palandrani said in a release.
“I would also like to thank the Town of Ticonderoga for its partnership and the Ticonderoga Youth Program for ongoing coordination. After three years we are so excited to finally have the teen center back open to serve the teens in the Ticonderoga area.”
The center has had a soft reopening, but the official event is at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5 in the armory at 123 Champlain Ave.
“This event will serve as an opportunity to mark the return of this important center as well as the hard work, dedication, and coordination of Silver Bay YMCA and the Town of Ticonderoga (officials),” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Matt Courtright.
“In addition to operating the Teen Center, the Silver Bay YMCA Team and Teen Center participants are actively involved in the community and often coordinate aspects of events with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership.”
He said tours of the center will be offered and refreshments served after the public ribbon-cutting.
“It has been such a joy to not only have the teens back, but to have a wonderful, dedicated staff alongside me to make this program a success,” Palandrani said.
“We have made some improvements and positive changes to the center and the teens have loved it so far.”
One of the regulars at the Teen Center, Fallon Jordan, said she’s happy to be back at the center.
“When I was younger, I always enjoyed going,” she said in the release. “All the teens who have come back so far have raved about how much the center has changed in such a positive way. I love being able to give back to a place that was always such a safe and exciting environment to be in.”
The Teen Center creates a welcoming after-school environment that is driven by the concept of positive youth development, Palandrani said.
“(It) provides teens with a safe space to connect with their peers, engage in opportunities to grow, and have the freedom to be themselves,” she said. “The center prioritizes a supportive environment, flexibility and variety of activities and opportunities, and freedom for youth to choose how to engage in those activities or with their peers.”
The center started in 2013. It serves grades 6 through 12 and is open from 3 p.m. to various hours depending on the day, Monday through Saturday, with registration required. To make a donation, contact Silver Bay YMCA Development Director Hannah Jay at 518-543-8510.
The center features a full court gymnasium, a study room, and multiple game areas, homework tutoring, two flat screen televisions, several desktop computers, free wifi, and numerous special events.
“I am so happy to be back at the Teen Center,” Jordan said.
