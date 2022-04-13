Ti StreetFest seeks vendors, performers

TICONDEROGA — Vendors and entertainers are being sought now for the popular Ticonderoga StreetFest coming up this summer.
The 13th-annual StreetFest will be held on a closed-off Montcalm Street downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
“We’re asking area community members, visitors, businesses and vendors to join us,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Matt Courtright said.
“Applications have been mailed or emailed to all 2021 participants. Vendors, including downtown merchants, area businesses, retail stores, restaurants, food vendors, non-profits, artisans, farmers, arts and craft vendors, and those with local hand-crafted products are all encouraged to participate.”
PLANNED TO EXPAND
StreetFest is a must-do event if you live in the area, StreetFest Committee Chair Megan Bambara said.
“Last year was amazing, and we are planning to expand the event even more this year,” she said in a release.
“The committee works hard to not only coordinate the event but add new activities, music, and entertainment. This wonderful event continues to grow, and attracts many members of the community and visitors alike.”
StreetFest is a day-long celebration with sidewalk sales, shopping, a variety of food, live entertainment, arts and crafts, kid’s activities, and music. Admission is free to the public.
GET INVOLVED
Merchant and vendor applications are available online at www.timainstreet.org, www.ticonderogany.com, or at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office on Montcalm Street.
Vendors and non-profit groups and organizations looking to participate must offer something that will enhance the event, Bambara said, such as an item for sale, a children’s activity, or musical performance. Anything has to be coordinated and approved by the StreetFest Committee.
The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership group puts on StreetFest, coordinated by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.
The vendor fee this year is $40 before June 3 and $50 after that date. There is no fee for businesses and other places located on Montcalm Street, but they still have to fill out a registration form to participate and be included on StreetFest materials. The deadline to register is July 15.
“We want merchants to have products for sale and create exciting displays in front of their business that will attract customers,” Courtright said. “This is an exciting event that attracts lots of people.”
