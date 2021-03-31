Ti stays with interim school superintendent

TICONDEROGA – Looks like the Ticonderoga Central School District won’t hire a new school superintendent in time for the 2021-22 school year.
After interviewing a selection of candidates for the post, the School Board decided to ask Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston to stay on for two more years.
She agreed, and Board President Mark Russell issued a statement that said these are “challenging times” due to the pandemic and the board’s goal is to maintain consistency in the district’s leadership.
“For several weeks, the district has conducted an active superintendent search,” Russell and the board said in a statement. “During the process the Ticonderoga Central School District has met several highly-qualified individuals interested in joining the district and growing our community as superintendent. Each candidate would have brought a variety of strengths, skills and knowledge to the position.”
Ford-Johnston, the former Keene Central School superintendent, has been on site as interim superintendent part of the time since Dr. John McDonald Jr. retired in June 2019.
A native of Ticonderoga, McDonald was named superintendent in 2000. When he left, High School Principal John Donohue served as acting superintendent until Ford-Johnston came on board.
The district took applications for the superintendent position until Feb. 12, then conducted interviews. Salary range was listed at $110,000 to $140,000. Candidates’ names were not released to the public.
The successful candidate would have started July 1, 2021 for the 2021-22 school year.
Instead, Ford-Johnston was appointed to a two-year contract starting at the end of March.
“The challenges of fiscal stress and COVID uncertainty continue,” the board said. “After considerable assessment, thought and discussion of district needs, the Board of Education made the decision to reach out and ask Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston to consider continuing to serve the district for the next two years to continue to lead during this challenging time of transition. We are pleased that she has agreed to continue for the upcoming two school years.”
The board apologized to the candidates who took time and effort and spent their own money to come in to interview for the job.
“While we are very appreciative of those who stepped forward to be candidates, we are confident that at this point in time our district will be best served by Mrs. Ford-Johnston’s continued leadership.”
The district is using a hybrid model at the Junior-Senior High School, with students going to school two days a week and staying home for remote learning three days. Elementary pupils have four days of in-person instruction and one day of remote learning per week.
The district has about 720 students in grades K through 12.
