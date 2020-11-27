TICONDEROGA – After a year and a half with an interim superintendent, the Ticonderoga Central School Board has decided it’s time to hire a permanent leader.
Former Keene Central School superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston has filled in during part of the time since Dr. John McDonald Jr. retired in June 2019.
A native of Ticonderoga, McDonald accepted the superintendent’s job in 2000. When he left, High School Principal John Donohue served as acting superintendent until Ford-Johnston came on board.
“The Ticonderoga Board of Education is seeking an enthusiastic, knowledgeable, educational leader committed to the continued development of excellence in the Ticonderoga Central School District,” a release said.
The district will take applications until Feb. 12, 2021, then conduct interviews to hire someone to start July 1, 2021 for the 2021-22 school year.
The superintendent’s salary was at $148,845 for 2018-19. The salary range for the new superintendent is listed as $110,000 to $140,000 a year by the district.
District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey of Champlain Valley Educational Services (BOCES) in Plattsburgh will assist the Ticonderoga School Board in the search and screening process.
The new superintendent will have to deal with a changed school environment as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
Ford-Johnston recently sent a letter to parents addressing the district’s plans for in-house versus remote education after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It is the intention of the Ticonderoga Central School District to remain open for in-person instruction as long as possible,” she said. “There are no plans for going fully remote in December at this time.”
The district is already using a hybrid model at the Junior-Senior High School, she said, with students going to school two days a week and staying home for remote learning three days.
The district has about 720 students in grades K through 12.
