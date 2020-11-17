Ti plans full Christmas celebration

TICONDEROGA – The 11th-annual Ticonderoga Area Christmas Celebration will kick off Saturday, Nov. 28 with a Festival of Trees and Christmas at the Lillie Valley Farm.
Events will continue through Sunday, Dec. 6 with a Selfie with Santa contest in which entrants have to find the wooden soldier Santa, take their photo with him and send it to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We cannot thank all of the businesses, organizations, and volunteers, who make this celebration each year a success,” Ticonderoga Chamber President and CEO Matthew Courtright said in a news release. “We work hard to grow the event each and every year for the community, visitors and area businesses. While the 2020 celebration will certainly be different, we are honored to bring you some holiday cheer.”
Those attending events should wear masks and social distance, the chamber said.
On Nov. 28, the Lillie Valley Farm, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature shopping for Christmas trees, wreaths, baked goods and farm fresh meats. There will be games, treats and a family photo taken. Take a canned good to donate to a local food pantry.
The same day at the Festival of Trees at the Hancock House, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be four floors of trees and decorations on view until Dec. 31.
Sunday, Nov. 29 will find \wreath decorating at Tromblee’s Greenhouse and Gifts in Crown Point from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants will be given a wreath and a variety of decorations and shown how to create the perfect holiday bow. Cost is $45. People must pre-register by calling 518-586-2986.
Later that day, Rockin’ Tree Lighting comes to the Ticonderoga Community Building at 5:30 p.m.
“Join us as we light the Community Christmas Tree and listen to holiday music,” Courtright said.
People can also snag a craft for a child to make at home, sponsored by Punky Noodles.
On Monday, Nov. 30 there’s Christmas Creation Make and Take at the Country Florist and Gifts from 4 to 5 p..m. to make a Christmas bow. The price varies, depending on ribbon chosen. Space is limited. Visit Country Florist Facebook page for more details.
Later, there’s a live Children’s Book Reading at Fox and Fern-Adirondack Mercantile at 6:30 p.m.
The book is “It’s the Spirit of Christmas, Peaches!” by local children’s book author and illustrator Shaundra Bartlett Lerman. Fox and Fern-Adirondack Mercantile will have copies of books from her Bartlettberry Briar series in preparation for the newest release, “Happy Birthday, Peaches!”
On Thursday, Dec. 3 it’s 4th of July in December Drive Through Chicken BBQ at the Knights of Columbus from 4 p.m. on. The $12 cost includes chicken, potato, cole slaw, roll and a cookie. Limited supply. Call the Knights of Columbus at 518-585-6520 to reserve.
Friday, Dec. 4 is Holiday Shopping and Dining Night with participating businesses open until 8 p.m. Businesses will have a large snowflake displayed.
A Holiday Farmers Market is at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce that day from 5 to 8 p.m. Vendors will be set up inside the Chamber of Commerce offices with an array of local products for the holidays.
The Parade of Lights is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the same day with businesses, organizations, and community members encouraged to participate with vehicles, walkers and floats. Register with the Ticonderoga Fire Department by calling 518-586-6912 or emailing mcunningham14@nycap.rr.com. Participants can also register with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.
The celebration wraps up Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 with the Selfie with Santa Contest. Follow the chamber Facebook page for instructions on how to find the wooden soldier Santa. Take a selfie and private message it to the Facebook page for a chance to win a number of prizes. All photos will be posted on the Facebook page.
Many more events are part of the celebration and a complete list is at www.ticonderogany.com and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
“Each of us has the power to make a difference in our community simply by supporting local businesses, organizations, and events,” Courtright said. “This year more than ever we need to show the love to our local businesses and organizations.”
