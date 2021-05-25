Ti needs 4th of July grand marshal

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Parade is looking for a grand marshal for this year’s event.
The grand marshal is usually someone who has contributed to the good of the community in some way.
Grand marshal nominations can be submitted on the Best 4th In The North via Facebook Messenger or by emailing tmsp@timainstreet.org. The deadline to submit a name is June 4 at 4 p.m.
“We encourage community members, organizations and businesses to submit nominations for the 2021 grand marshal,” Best 4th Committee Chair Debbie Barber said in a release.
“For a grand marshal, think of people who are truly dedicated to the community, serve the Ticonderoga Area throughout the year, and people who have been an inspiration to the community.”
The 2019 grand marshal was James Cawley, owner of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in downtown Ticonderoga. No celebration was held last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Barber said all nominations will be carefully reviewed by the committee.
“We have kept an ongoing list of past nominations to use as well,” Barber said.
“I also ask that the community be patient with the announcement of the celebration schedule and details as the committee and our partners navigate what we can do and how to implement specific aspects with the New York state regulations (on COVID-19).”
The grand marshal gets to ride through the Best 4th in the North Parade in a convertible sports car and is featured in media stories and photos.
The Best 4th in The North Committee is in need of more volunteers to help with the planning, fundraising and during the celebration, Barber said. People interested can email tmsp@timainstreet.org for more information or to join the committee.
The committee meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Ticonderoga and meetings are open to the public.
Past grand marshals have been community leaders like former Town Supervisor Robert C. Dedrick, former Essex County Emergency Services Director Raymond Thatcher and former Chamber of Commerce Director Kitty Garrand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.