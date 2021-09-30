TICONDEROGA – Pet lovers looking for a cat to adopt in the southern Essex County area can now turn to Alleykattz.
The independent cat adoption group started a satellite in Ticonderoga after Cathy, who didn’t want her last name used, contacted them about a colony of about 30 feral cats there who were having litter after litter of kittens and fending for themselves, Alleykattz spokeswoman Nancy Robison said.
“Nobody had done trap, neuter, release, TNR, with them,” she said by email. “She (Cathy) started feeding the colony and trapping them for TNR after finding out that in that area there were no already established TNR programs or colony feeder programs. She asked Alleykattz for help, thus the establishment of a satellite program there."
The results Cathy got were positive, Robison said.
“Once she started trapping, she found that some, especially the kittens and the older cats could be socialized and become house cats again,” she said. “Thus she began looking for socializers, fosters and eventually adopters for these cats again as part of alleykattz.org.”
Alleykattz is a non-profit group based in Woodmere, on Long Island.
“We have volunteers that trap the cats to rescue them and transport them to vets if they need medical attention or to fosters/socializers if they need that,” Robison said. “All of the cats we rescue are vaccinated and neutered before they are made available for fostering or adopting, unless of course they are too young for that, then we place them with fosters and neuter them when they are old enough.
“We rescue and find homes for feral, stray and abandoned cats from all parts of Long Island as well as the five boroughs of New York City, and New Jersey and Connecticut. We adopt out to all of those areas as well as Pennsylvania and all the New England states.”
The group uses social media like Adopt-A-Pet, Petfinder, Facebook and craigslist to find homes for the felines.
Robison said the Ticonderoga satellite mainly does trap, neuter and release on the feral cats living there.
“If they are able to be socialized they are neutered and when ready are made available for adoption,” she said. “We do not charge for any of our rescues, but greatly appreciate donations. We are always looking for people to help us by volunteering or donating or just sharing our posts about the cats we have available. Fosters are greatly needed.
“We not only trap and transport the cats we rescue, but also provide transportation to their new home if needed. Right now we have several wonderful cats and kittens available.”
She said Alleykattz is holding an auction and drawing in October to raise funds for their operations. More information is available at alleykattz.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.