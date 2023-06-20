TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Municipal Airport is getting almost $1 million in federal funds to rehabilitate the runway at the town-owned facility.
On Friday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand jointly reported a grant of $825,763 for the air terminal off Shore Airport Road.
The funding was allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Mark Wright said apron and taxiway rehabilitation work at the airstrip already began on Monday, June 12 using the grant.
“Ticonderoga continues to take advantage of federal funding to maintain and improve its municipal airport facilities,” he said by email. “I am thankful to our federal representatives, FAA, and our airport consultants and (Town) Airport Committee members who help make our airport such a success.”
He said they have to seperate the construction from aeronautical operations.
The airport will be closed for that construction, approximately 30 working days, for reasons of safety,” he said.
The town also installed the historic airport tower and beacon that had been on Sylvamo Paper Company property nearby.
“Occurring at the airport entrance, the 1939 tower and beacon have been erected,” Wright said. “A thank you goes to Sylvamo for the use of a crane and manpower expertise in setting the historic piece from the old Ticonderoga Intermediate Airfield.”
He thanked Ticonderoga Heritage Museum President Terry Smith, the Town Council, and members of the Town Airport Committee for arranging the placement.
The total federal funding package for the state is $23.4 million.
Malone-Dufort Airport got $90,640 for a study of the airfield, and Massena International-Richards Field received $966,128 to reconstruct taxiway lighting, install a runway vertical/visual guidance system, and reconstruct airfield guidance signs.
Another $175,048 went to Adirondack Regional Airport near Saranac Lake for expansion of the runway apron.
“This significant federal investment will allow New York’s airports make much-needed improvements and help our local economies take off,” Schumer said in a news release. “Our our local airports are gateways to the world, and I am proud to deliver this $23-plus million in federal funding that will give New York travelers the modern facilities they deserve and to help our economies soar and reach new heights.”
Gillibrand said the state’s airports serve millions of travelers and need to be well maintained.
“They need to be safe, modern, and efficient in order to facilitate tourism and spur local economic growth, and that requires continued upgrades,” she said in the release. “I’m proud to be delivering these funds and I’ll keep fighting for resources to revitalize our airports.”
