ELLENBURG — A challenger is seeking to unseat one of two incumbents to the Town Council here.
Republican Alan Cayea will face incumbent Republican Councilor Derrick Glaude and Democrat Deryl Gregory.
The Press-Republican spoke with the candidates about what they see as the most pressing issues for the town and why they should get the job.
Derrick Glaude
Age: 65
Party line(s): Republican
Occupation: Hay and crops farmer, 3 years; retired dairy farmer, 40 years; retired bus garage mechanic and driver, 23 years
Education: Northern Adirondack Central School high school graduate
Family: Rosemary, wife; Brandon, son; Eric, son; Kristin, stepdaughter; Kim, stepdaughter; seven grandkids
Previous government experience: Ellenburg Town councilperson, two years
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Ellenburg and how would you address them?
“It’s the EMS. Right now we have two fire departments, Ellenburg Depot and Ellenburg Center. We all know that there are less and less volunteers. They have full-time jobs, so they can’t do everything. We are probably one of the few towns that don’t have an EMS service. That’s what we’ll be working on this year.
“We’ve already had two meetings with the two fire departments and I feel that there are a lot of experienced people out there that we’ll get this done by this time next year.
“For the rescue — (that is) somebody’s life in danger. You want to have a service that is going to be there as quick as possible. I figure, it’s what your life is worth. That and the budget is always the big one. Things go up and we try to keep it as minimal as we can.”
Deryl Gregory
Age: 60
Party line(s): Democrat
Occupation: Retired state parole revocation specialist, manages family farm
Education: Masters degree in counseling and human development from St. Lawrence University
Family: Wife, Christine; 3 adult children, Joselyn, 31; Kelby, 29 and Loyal, 24.
Previous government experience: Ellenburg Town Councilor, 6 years.
Civic organizations: Knights of Columbus member since 1984, currently serving as grand knight.
Been involved with Ellenburg senior housing for more than 20 years; Member of St. Bernard's and St Edmund's Parishes, having served as eucharitstic minister and lector.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Ellenburg and how would you address them?
“It’s a balancing act between taxes and service. It’s kind of what I’ve been doing for the past six years. You’re trying to find the right formula for providing the services that are required. And obviously when you have services you’ve got to pay for them, so you do what you have to to keep the taxes low."
"Specifically in Ellenburg, we’ve got three big issues going right now: One is a new wind company that’s looking to develop additional turbines and also do a solar piece, so I’m involved with that. The second thing is the sale shed. Basically, we don’t want to pollute anyone’s well, so we’re in the middle of a grant and I think next year we start building the salt shed, and I think we’re one of the last in the county that does not have a paid EMT service, and we’re probably going to go in that direction because we can’t do it with just volunteers any longer."
"Basically, all I can say is I feel that the voters in Ellenburg have a great choice this year. They’ve got three great people and the problem is you’ve only got two spots. And I would have to say the only advantage I have over the other people running is just the experience with the town and in government."
Alan Cayea
Party: Republican
Age: 30
Education: Northern Adirondack Central School/Ellenburg Depot
Occupation: Sales consultant/assistant manager at Ellis Automotive in Malone
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Ellenburg and how would you address them?
"I think there are a lot of pressing issues as a whole."
"I think there are different things that we can do to help our community members, especially the elderly. Maybe do more community involvement to get more people involved so more people know what's going on."
