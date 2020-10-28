Three vie for 114th Assembly seat

ELIZABETHTOWN – Three candidates are seeking the 114th District State Assembly seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
The trio are Claudia K. Braymer of Glens Falls (Democrat, Working Families); Matthew J. Simpson of Brant Lake (Republican, Conservative, Independence); and Evelyn M. Wood of Thurman (Serve America Movement).
The seat is open with no incumbent because current Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) is running to fill the State Senate seat of the retiring Betty Little (R-Queensbury).
The Press-Republican asked the candidates what they see as the top issues in the 114th District, which includes all of Essex and Warren Counties and several towns in Saratoga and Washington Counties, and what they’d do to address them if elected.
CLAUDIA K. BRAYMER
“One of the most pressing issues is upgrading aging infrastructure across the region, and expanding broadband access, by obtaining state funding so that local taxpayers alone do not bear the burden of these improvements.
“Another pressing issue is the lack of affordable housing for working families and seniors. To solve this problem, we need cooperation among all sectors of our communities to incentivize private developers and nonprofits to responsibly build more affordable housing units for the residents of the North Country.
“Also an important issue is combating the negative impacts of climate change on the Adirondacks. We need to continue moving forward with converting to clean energy sources and transitioning to electric cars and buses that emit less pollution than traditional vehicles.”
MATHEW J. SIMPSON
“I'm deeply concerned about the future prospects of my neighbors, their families, and the prospect of a prosperous future close to home for their children.
“I am concerned about the challenges on house-hold budgets due from the cost of simply living in New York. I am concerned about the job prospects for our youth in the 21st century where we lack universal access to 20th century broadband and cell data. I worry about our senior citizens and their ability to retire here and have access to modern healthcare and emergency services.
“I am running because we seem to have lost our moral compass, breaking each other down instead of building each other up. I want to bring back common sense and sound financial practices to governing. I'm running to uphold and support the values and traditions that I believe make our democracy great. I'm running because I have made a difference in my town and I know I can make a difference for the people of the 114th District."
Simpson listed six issues he'd work on as a North Country advocate in Albany.
“Restore balance to Albany: government in a democracy should an echo chamber of diverse ideas and vantage points. We need to ensure there is proper balance being voiced in the legislative conversation, which is dominated by a single party.
“Protect the environment: we must grow in concert with our natural environment being as high a priority as we put our standard of living; they go hand in hand.
“Broadband and cell data coverage for all: our society is advancing rapidly and increasingly reliant on these technologies. To even maintain the current standard, we must do more to adapt or risk losing out on further economic opportunities as well as seeing our neighbors or their children move to other parts of the country.
“Repeal bail reform laws: current bail reform laws need to be addressed and in some cases repealed. The negative impact of criminality far outweighs any philosophical motive to allow this current system.
“Unleash our economic potential: high taxes and strict regulations limit growth and investment opportunities which hurts job creation and overall opportunity.
“Address unsustainable spending: New York spending experienced a $9 billion short-fall, which has only been made worse due to fundamental economic impacts from COVID-19.”
EVELYN K. WOOD
“Our most pressing issues in the 114th District are lack of high speed Internet, the need for improved roads and bridges and our taxes.
“I have experience in expanding Internet service and improving the roads and bridges for my constituents. We need to specifically direct where the broadband funding is being spent to ensure the companies who take money from the state are building in the unserved areas first.
“The state has been using the Road and Bridge Fund to balance the general fund for too long, that money needs to go back to the repair of our roads and bridges as it was intended.
“Finally, the state has for many years failed to manage its budgets properly causing the enormous budget gaps we see today. Medicaid remains an enormous cost for the state and needs to be modernized and made more cost efficient.”
CLAUDIA BRAYMER
Age: 40.
Party: Democrat, Working Families.
Occupation: Attorney.
Education: B.S., Environmental Resources Management, Penn State; J.D., Albany Law School.
Family: Husband and two young children.
Previous government experience: Warren County Board of Supervisors, Glens Falls Ward 3 (2015 to present).
Military service: No service; one year of training in Army ROTC at Penn State.
Civic organizations: PTA, member; First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, member; Foothills Rangers Rugby Club, founder and current coach; Warren County Bar Association, past treasurer and current member.
MATTHEW J. SIMPSON
Age: 53.
Party: Republican, Conservative and Independence Party.
Occupation: Town supervisor, Horicon; previously 32-year small business owner.
Education: Hoosic Valley Central School.
Family: Married, two children.
Previous government experience: Town Board member, Horicon; Current president, Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages.
Civic organizations: Chairman, Horicon Republican Committee; Warren County Republican Committee Executive Board; National Rifle Association; New York State Rifle and Pistol Association; Chestertown Conservation Club; Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club; past Rotarian, Chestertown Rotary Club; donated in-kind services to Habitat for Humanity; and past chairperson of Warren/Washington IDA.
EVELYN M. WOOD
Age: 43.
Party: Serve America Movement.
Occupation: Accounts receivable specialist.
Education: AAS, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, BA, English Literature.
Family: Husband, Andrew; two daughters, Catherine, 16, and Mable, 11.
Previous government experience: Supervisor of the Town of Thurman, Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Civic organizations: Order of the Eastern Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.