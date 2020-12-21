ALBANY — The administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has decided to shut three upstate prisons as the state's fiscal crisis deepens and the population of inmates wanes, according to people familiar with the plan.
An official with the union for corrections officers told CNHI the facilities are Gowanda, the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex in Dannemora and the Watertown Correctional Facility.
Gowanda and Watertown are medium security prisons, while Clinton Annex is classified as maximum security.
"It would have been better if they spread these out instead of stacking them up like cord wood," said Mark DeBurgomaster, western New York regional vice president for the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association.
The closures are expected to be controversial throughout the upstate region, which has been heavily impacted by pandemic-driven job losses.
The move comes as the state faces a budget deficit of some $8.7 billion.
New York's fiscal crisis has sparked concerns that the state's effort to downsize the prison system would be more aggressive than what initial projections suggested.
Not including this new round of closures, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 17 New York prisons have been closed since 2011, eliminating some 6,500 beds.
On Aug. 1, the total inmate population stood at 37,559 inmates, 48 percent less than the total at the end of 1999.
The population decline accelerated dramatically over the past year. On Aug. 1, 2019, the prisons held 46,606 convicted felons.
Both Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, and Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury have argued strenuously against prison closures within their districts.
Officials from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision had yet to respond to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.