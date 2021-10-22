BEEKMANTOWN — Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Beekmantown Town Council.
Incumbents Rufus "Joey" Deyo, a Democrat, and Cheryl Turner, a Republican, are seeking re-election, and Dennis Relation, a Republican and former town supervisor, is also running.
The Press-Republican asked the candidates:
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
Cheryl Turner
Age: 57
Party: Republican
Occupation: Retired from the Beekmantown Central School District with 28 years of service; basketball and football cheer coach as well as assistant varsity track coach
Education: 1982 graduate of Beekmantown Central School
Civic organizations: Volunteer/participant for the following organizations: Beekmantown Youth Commission Board and board secretary; Make A Wish Foundation; March of Dimes; Hannah's Hope for GAN; Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York; American Cancer Society
Previous government experience: Four years on town council
Family: My husband, Bill and I have resided in the Town of Beekmantown for 31 years
What do you see as the most pressing issues in the town and how would you address them? "Four years ago, I was approached by a parent who asked me to run for Town Council in the Town of Beekmantown. She remarked how I was always helping students and families at school and should consider running for election as a way to assist their extended families, aunts, uncles, grandparents who lived in our town. With no hidden agenda, and with my sole intent on working hard for our community, I made the decision to run for election. I ran a positive campaign, listened to members of our community and was elected as Town Council Member.
"In the four years since I was elected, our Town Board has worked diligently to form a water district to alleviate years of salt water contamination, researched and received grant money; recently completed our annual town budget which has lowered our general fund tax rate by 5 cents, and our water district tax rate by 2 cents; made recommendations to update and secure our town webpage; created a summer music festival; created our Hometown Heroes program; met with Superintendent (Daniel) Mannix regarding possible shared services. These are just a few examples of how tirelessly our board has been working for our community.
"It has been an honor to be a member of our Town Board. We have made many positive, progressive changes for our town. I am excited and hopeful to be re-elected as we continue to thrive as a community."
Rufus C. "Joey" Deyo
Age: 53
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Works (owner since 2001) at family business St. Armand's Service Gas Station & Vehicle Repair for 44 years, the last 35 years as office manager and chief mechanic
Education: Graduate of Beekmantown Central School in 1986
Previous government experience: Town board member for four years
Civic organizations: Actively participates and supports Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York , Chazy Lions Club and North Country Cancer Fund. Elected/Volunteer Commissioner of the Beekmantown Fire District #1 for 5 years.
Family: Married to Julie for 24 years. Childrenm Jacob, 21 and Jordan 17
What do you see as the most pressing issues in the town and how would you address them? "So four years ago, the council seat for the town was up. I decided to take the seat after my father, Rufus "Joe" Deyo, had retired from it. It’s been a good four years and I would like to keep going forward on the water district that is much needed.
"Our board is working good together on the issues we have been faced with. My many years of experience have helped serve the Community. I would like to move in a direction that meets the needs of the town as a whole."
Dennis Relation
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired as Director of Facilities at Northern Adirondack Central School (2017)
Education: Northeastern Central School (regents diploma)
Previous government experience: Beekmantown town supervisor for 22 years, retiring in 2017; eight years as town council member
Family: Married to my wife, Penny, for 43 years. We have two sons and six grandchildren
What do you see as the most pressing issues in the town and how would you address them? "Providing a potable water source for homes affected by salt contamination is an issue that has to be resolved. After investing millions in a water system that has not produced suitable water, the current town board has drilled a new well on property directly across the road from the contaminated area. According to the engineering report ordered by the town, a list of 11 properties were evaluated as “Properties Potentially Suitable for a Well-site."
"The property chosen for the new well-site was ranked eleventh because “parcel 166-1-1.1 might be too close to the contamination for comfort (which is why it was ranked last in Table 1”).
"If elected I would like to review and discuss relevant information before incurring more debt for Beekmantown residents. The second issue is the staggering increase of town spending in the General Fund category of the town budget. In 2020, the total appropriation was $1,139,663.16. In 2021 the budget was modified to $1,761,998.40. The proposed budget for 2022 is $1,634,672.00. These figures are taken from page 7 of the Preliminary Town Budget 2022.
"As a previous board member, I worked for 30 years to keep Beekmantown affordable for everyone who lives here. I feel that my presence as a “voice for the taxpayer” could help curb the excessive increases that have occurred."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.