TICONDEROGA – Three people including the incumbent are running to serve as Ticonderoga town supervisor next year.
Challengers Republican Mark Wright and independent Frank Sheldon are up against incumbent independent Joseph Giordano in the Nov. 2 General Election.
The Press-Republican asked the candidates:
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
Ticonderoga Town Supervisor
JOSEPH M. GIORDANO
“Given the significant infrastructure improvements already accomplished, continued planning will ensure proper future maintenance of our water and wastewater systems don’t fall behind again.
“Through a budget and accounting process that utilizes best-practices, a robust asset management plan is being further developed to account for both routine services and future infrastructure improvements. Through other public-private partnerships, especially at the county-level, several quality of life concerns are being tackled to improve broadband access, address the shortage of housing stock, and focus continued attention on addressing substance abuse-related challenges.
“Additional efforts at the town-level will provide for recreational enhancements to our sidewalks and trails as well as expanding our youth development opportunities.
“Under my leadership, we have (1) revised our budgeting and accounting procedures to provide more effective financial monitoring, which lowered taxes and identified over $2 million of available funds in our general fund balance, (2) taken action to fully meet state treatment standards for our town’s drinking water supply, (3) implemented a stormwater separation project and (4) strengthened our code enforcement office tools to reduce derelict properties throughout our town.”
JOSEPH M. GIORDANO
Party: Independent (Just Joe).
Occupation: Ticonderoga town supervisor, incumbent.
Education: M.S., Aeronautics and Astronautics, University of Washington; B.S., Aerospace Engineering, West Virginia University.
Age: 43.
Government experience: Ticonderoga town supervisor, 2016-present; Essex County Board of Supervisors, 2016-present.
Civic Organizations: St. Mary’s Church parishioner; TiNADA member.
Family: Wife, Jihyan, two sons.
FRANK SHELDON
“I’m not running for me, I’m running for the people of our community. I have the best interests of the people in mind.
“I’ve gone through the financials and found lots of wasted spending. The people making decisions have not sat in the kitchens of the people who can barely pay their water and sewer bills.
“Are we wastefully spending money beyond what we need to, instead of helping people with tax relief? Seventy percent of my salary is going to be donated to children’s programs and the veterans.
“We need a full-time activities director and grant writer. That director would work for the town creating value-added programs for our kids, so they do those instead of thinking about drugs. Our Police Department will go to the schools and do a presentation about drugs. We’ll stop the drug issues and find things for the kids to do. These kids will be part of a community that cares about them.
“The town sat on $2 million. They could have put a (public water) filtration system in. That to me was not forward thinking. It costs $48,000 a year just to run those pumps at that (municipal well) building on Street road. Elect a person who knows how to help you.”
FRANK SHELDON
Party: Independent (A New Direction).
Age: 68.
Education: North Country Community College; SUNY Oswego..
Occupation: Retired; part-time school bus driver.
Government experience: Charter Schools Board and Direction.
Civic Organizations: American Legion, Society for HR Management.
Military service: U.S. Army.
Family: One grown son.
MARK WRIGHT
“Economic development of Ticonderoga is my No. 1 priority. Looking to incentivize new growth and investment and repair/maintain infrastructure. Eliminate any unnecessary government roadblocks, red tape, and impediments to business. Reinstate the town's economic development committee. Work closely with local revitalization efforts as well as county and state partners.
“The goal is to use these efforts along with responsible budget management, budget scrutinization, and spending control to increase the tax base, thereby lowering the tax obligations for residents.
“Completion of Chilson/Eagle Lake water project while maintaining compliance with state/federal regulations and consent agreement and advocating for state and federal monies to complete project. Investigate town water softening.
“Work with educators, religious leaders, residents, drug prevention experts, and law enforcement to make Ticonderoga unwelcome to those who seek to destroy the community for profit through the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics.
“Elimination of micromanagement in town government, which has stifled innovation, reduced efficiency, destroyed staff morale, and increased costs, delegating and allowing staff to do their jobs is the goal, creating a better work environment for all town staff.”
MARK WRIGHT
Party: Republican, Economic Growth.
Age: 59.
Education: B.S., Aerospace Engineering, Syracuse University; Ticonderoga High School; St. Mary's School.
Occupation: Retired aerospace engineer.
Government experience: Thirty five years in federal government; DoD/USAF civilian 30th Space Wing Vandenberg AFB range safety; Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation, manager, Safety Inspection Division.
Civic Organizations: Member, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce; vice president, Ticonderoga Heritage Museum; fire commissioner for Ticonderoga Fire District; volunteer group sweeping streets/picking up trash; volunteer group installing/removing summer/holiday lights on Montcalm Street; inducted Distinguished Alumni Ticonderoga High School; weekly history post on local Facebook group, "If You Grew Up in Ticonderoga You Remember"; volunteer services to Ticonderoga Alumni Association.
Family: Wife, Laura, married 37 years; son, Zachary, 33, and daughter, Samantha, 25.
