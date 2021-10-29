CHAMPLAIN — Two town council races are taking place in the Town of Champlain this year, where two incumbents will try to hold onto their seats in one race while two newcomers vie for an unexpired term in the other.
Republican incumbents Bryan Moore and Ricky Hunter will compete with Democratic candidates Kevin Hicks and Jarrod Cone for two seats on the council.
In the other race, Democrat Carrie McComb and Republican Anne Rochester will face off for a two-year unexpired term on the council.
The Press-Republican asked all of the candidates: What are the most pressing issues for the Town of Champlain, and how would you address them?
RACE ONE (pick two candidates)
Name: Kevin Hicks
Age: 57
Party line(s): Democratic
Occupation: Sales Manager, Garceau Auto Sales.
Education: High School Diploma, Northeastern Clinton Central School.
Family: Fiance Dana, three children, two grandchildren.
Previous government experience: Current member of the Champlain Town Zoning Board.
Civic organizations: Member and Auctioneer with Ducks Unlimited, 30 years.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Champlain and how would you address them?
Economic growth is the town’s most important issue, Hicks said.
In particular, he said focuses would be developing the Route 11 corridor, bringing in more businesses and encouraging people to shop locally by supporting those in Champlain already.
He added that providing more affordable recreational opportunities for all ages should be a town priority.
Name: Jarrod P. Cone
Age: 43
Party line(s): Democrat
Occupation: Assistant Professor of Psychology, Clinton Community College
Education: Associate degree in Liberal Arts, bachelor's degree in Psychology, and master's degree in Psychology
Family: Wife; Five children, ages 8 to 18.
Civic organizations: Coach in several local youth sports; served on the North Country Youth Hockey Board.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Champlain and how would you address them?
Cone believes the most pressing issue for the Town of Champlain is to “repair the underutilization of our business potential.”
The town’s geographical positioning offers new and existing businesses opportunities to thrive, Cone said, adding that he would help in researching ways the Town of Champlain can provide innovative business owners with avenues for development, growth, and sustainability.
“I would like to be a part of a team that sees a return of the vibrant culture and business hub that once was,” Cone said.”
Name: Bryan Moore
Age: 64
Party line(s): Republican, Independence, Conservative
Occupation: Retired correction officer; former owner, Iron Horse Acre Sporting Goods; previously employed at Delagar Products.
Education: Northeastern Clinton Central School graduate; St. Patrick's Elementary School.
Family: Wife, Suzanne "Shan"; three adult daughters. Guardian of 8-year-old nephew.
Previous government experience: Champlain Town Council incumbent, 20 years total; Deputy Town Supervisor, Champlain; Perry's Mills, previous deputy supervisor; former member Town of Champlain Zoning Board, two years; former Rouses Point village trustee, two years; was member of former Town of Champlain IDA; present New York state notary public.
Civic organizations: Longtime member of Rouses Point Champlain Kiwanis, past president; longtime member Rouses Point Knights of Columbus Council 2366, recording secretary; St. Patrick's Parish Council; Coopersville Schoolhouse of History volunteer caretaker; St. Joseph's Church volunteer caretaker; St. Joseph's Parish Council, past member; Blind Pup Project co-founder; past Rouses Point youth commissioner; past youth-bowling, baseball and softball coach and umpire.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Champlain and how would you address them?
“I intend to keep working with the Town Board to maintain the low and stable town tax rate and continue trying to lower water and sewer rates to keep and attract businesses and homeowners,” Moore said.
Moore also mentioned working together with the town Highway Department and Clinton County to continue to improve and maintain the town’s recreational trails at Bob Venne Park and Perry's Mills Park with more grants and community involvement, as well as continuing to support essential EMS and fire district services.
He added that his family is connected to many parts of the town area, including Coopersville, Perry’s Mills, Rouses Point and the Village of Champlain, and that all parts need to be on the same page to continue growth in the area.
“All parts of the town need to work collaboratively for a bright future of economic development, recreational opportunities and a low and stable tax rate,” Moore said.
Name: Ricky Hunter
Age: 59
Party line(s): Republican
Occupation: Retired teacher, Northeastern Clinton Central School.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Education; Master's in Education.
Family: Wife, Kathy; one son.
Civic organizations: NCCS technical coordinator; soccer coach with modified girls soccer; former member North Country Youth Hockey Board of Directors; Session elder at First Presbyterian Church, Rouses Point.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Champlain, and how would you address them?
Hunter said the main focus would be continuing economic growth for the town, with a goal to create a “think tank” of local shareholders, including county, village and town officials, and local individuals in business and education, to brainstorm ideas to foster economic growth in the community.
“As we move forward, that’s one of the pieces that’s caused the Town of Champlain to become kind of stale is that there’s been very little economic growth,” Hunter said. “Our goal would be to work together to foster those relationships, and provide growth between not only the villages of Champlain and Rouses Point, but also people in the Town of Champlain.”
Part of that would be making the Town of Champlain into a more marketable area.
“Right now, I think it comes down to economic growth, and how to market the Town of Champlain in a much more formidable way to try and get businesses into the area, as well as residents.”
If reelected, going forward, Hunter said, he will continue to listen, as well as treat each issue with an open mind, and in fairness to all residents and businesses within the Town of Champlain.
RACE 2 (2-year unexpired term, pick one candidate)
Name: Carrie McComb
Age: 46
Party line(s): Democratic
Occupation: CABS Coordinator at Champlain Technology Group (21 Years)
Education: Bachelors degree in Accounting from SUNY Plattsburgh
Family: Husband, Chris McComb, and three daughters.
Civic organizations: Coached youth sports in our area, over 20 years; Current varsity softball coach at Northeastern Clinton Central School, going into 10th year; Member of NCCS Booster Club, 10 years, president for last four; Volunteers for Hospice yearly.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Champlain and how would you address them?
If elected to town council, McComb said she will continue looking for new business opportunities to come to the town of Champlain and help improve the overall economic growth of our town.
Increasing activities for all ages, especially our senior citizens within the town, would be another big focus, she said.
“We have such a unique town being a pathway to not only Canada but to Vermont that it would be great to entice travelers to stop here for more than just gas,” McComb said. “I really look forward to working with the rest of the council members and other town officials to keep our community united and move forward together.”
Name: Anne Rochester
Age: 61
Party line(s): Republican
Occupation: Receptionist at a Dentist’s office since 1985.
Education: Dental Assistant Degree, Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, NY
Family: Husband, Dan; two adult daughters, one adult son.
Previous government experience: Champlain Town Planning Board, 14 years.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Champlain, and how would you address them?
While she’s been on the town planning board, Rochester said that, if elected, this position would have a learning curve, due to it having a lot more to do with fiscal responsibility.
“I want to stay on task, on budget, and get things important to our constituents done, and keep that a priority,” Rochester said. “Nobody wants the taxes to go up, so my goal will always be to stay on budget.”
