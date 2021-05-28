MORIAH – Two people were injured during a fire that broke out in a house on Elk Inn Road in Moriah.
The owner of the home, Patricia French, 78, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken by Moriah Ambulance Squad to UVM Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
She resided in the 28 Elk Inn Rd. woodframe home with Scott McDougall and his girlfriend, whose name was not available.
McDougall had minor injuries.
French will be staying with friends, while McDougall and his girlfriend are at Port Henry Campground.
The fire started about 3 a.m. Thursday and was apparently accidental, fire officials said. Volunteers from the Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to the occupants after the fire.
The Red Cross said it provided health services and direct client assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to the three adults.
The Lake Champlain Bible Fellowship at 6 Church St. in Port Henry is collecting clothing for the victims. Women’s 2X shirts and pants and men’s 3X shirts and 2X pants are needed and can be dropped off at the church.
Pastor Ric Lewis can be reached at 518-546-1176 for more details.
Firefighters from Port Henry, Moriah, Mineville-Witherbee and other departments fought the fire.
The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the fire.
