PLATTSBURGH — Three New Yorkers — Isaiah King, Whitfield Wood and Natasha Ippolito— were recently sentenced on drug possession charges that were reported in Clinton County, Clinton County’s District Attorney’s office announced.
King, 32, of New York City, was sentenced to a three year determinate sentence followed by two years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance virtually in Clinton County Court Dec. 7, 2020, a news release by Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie's Office said.
King was originally charged by Plattsburgh City Police May 26, 2020, following the execution of a search warrant at 4927 South Catherine St., in the City of Plattsburgh. King was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell. Police found King in possession of more than half an ounce of cocaine and possession of fentanyl with the intent to sell, the release said.
King also faces a $2,000 fine for each felony for a total of $8,000 in fines plus surcharges totaling $375. The court also ordered King to pay Clinton County’s District Attorney’s Office $260 in restitution for money expended by the Plattsburgh City Narcotics Unit. King also forfeited $5,940 that was seized at the time of his arrest as a condition of his sentencing, the release said.
Wood, 53, of Schenectady, was sentenced to a two-year determinate sentence followed by one and a half years of post-release supervision. Wood was sentenced as a second felony offender with a prior felony conviction from 2018 out of Essex County Court. Wood also faces $2,500.00 in fines plus fees in surcharges totaling $375.00, the release said.
Wood was charged by Superior Court Information with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance possession, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. All three offenses occurred in Clinton County March 2, 2020, the release said.
Wood pleaded guilty to all three counts on Sept. 29, 2020. Sentencing was adjourned due to COVID-19 issues and medical issues of the defendant, the release said.
Wood had a prior felony conviction for fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in Essex County from Jan. 30, 2018. Wood was sentenced to a 1.5 year determinate sentence in Department of Corrections and Community Supervision followed by 12 months of pre-trial release for those offenses, the release said.
Ippolito was sentenced to a four year determinate sentence followed by three years of post-release supervision with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision as a second felony offender to run concurrently with an additional sentence received on a separate case that also includes a 364 day sentence in the Clinton County Jail.
She was also resentenced to one-and-a-half years determinate followed by one year of post-release supervision with DOCCS for a violation of probation, a press release said.
This sentence is to run consecutively to the above sentence. Ippolito was previously sentenced to six months in jail with a five-year term of probation upon a conviction on criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine in October 2019.
Ippolito, age 33, of Plattsburgh, was indicted by a Clinton County Grand Jury in August 2020 and charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all Class B felonies, for the sale of heroin on Nov. 7, 2019 and the alleged sale of cocaine on Dec. 12, 2019. Ippolito was picked up on an arrest warrant on Nov. 4, 2020, and appeared in Clinton County Court for arraignment on Nov. 8.
Upon being booked into the Clinton County Jail on Nov. 4, 2020, Ippolito was found in possession of approximately 16 grams of cocaine and subsequently charged with two additional counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as first-degree promoting prison contraband.
On Dec.17, 2020, she pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance relative to the August 2020 indictment file, as well as third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband relative to the charges that were filed upon her arrest.
In addition to the sentences of incarceration, Judge William Favreau further imposed a five thousand dollar fine on each felony count for a total of $15,000 in fines and $675 in surcharges as well as mandatory DNA and Victim fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.