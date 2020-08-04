KEENE — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the scheduled closure of the half-mile segment of Route 73 in the town of Keene between Route 9N and the southern end of Hulls Falls Road has been postponed to next week.
The closure, lasting from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, as part of a project to replace a culvert underneath the road.
During the three-day closure, motorists heading northbound wishing to reach Keene will be detoured to Route 9 north to Elizabethtown.
Motorists should then take Route 9N to reach Route 73 in Keene. Motorists coming southbound from Keene will be detoured on Route 9N toward Elizabethtown and then to Route 9 south to reach Route 73.
Preliminary work began Aug. 3, and the entire project is expected to be completed by Aug. 21. Apart from the three-day full closure, motorists should watch for periodic lane and shoulder closures with flaggers on this stretch of Route 73.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
