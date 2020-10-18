MALONE -- Three people have been charged with an alleged carjacking here Saturday.
In a press release, Malone Village Police Department Chief Christopher Premo said that Taisheed L. RIchardson, 22; Joseph C. Clayton, 24 and Ayanna N. Peterson, approached a car at the Red Roof Inn.
One of the suspects said he had a handgun, police said, and told the occupant of the car "to get out of his car and get face down on the ground, which the victim did."
The three suspects then entered the vehicle and left the area.
The victim then called 911 to report the incident and the vehicle was observed a short time later on State Route 11B.
"It appears the individuals were visiting at one of the correctional facilities when their vehicle became disabled, so they decided to steal a car to get back to Rochester," Premo said.
An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit continued through Potsdam and Canton on State Route 11, police said.
The vehicle eventually became disabled 2 miles outside the village of Canton and came to a stop.
Malone Village Police took the three suspects into custody with assistance from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and New York State Police.
The three suspects were charged with two counts of robbery each in the 2nd degree.
The suspects were arraigned in the Town of Bombay COurt and committed to Franklin County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.