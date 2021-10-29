SCHUYLER FALLS — Three challengers are looking to unseat two incumbents in the Schuyler Falls Town Board Race.
Republican incumbents Mike Perrotte and Howard Newton are defending their seats against challengers Richard Donah, of the Conservative Party, Bill Todd, a Democrat, and Ricky White, a Conservative.
The Press Republican asked the candidates what are the most pressing issues in Schuyler Falls and how will they address them?
HOWARD NEWTON
Age: 64
Party Lines: Republican, Democratic
Occupation: Sales manager at Key R-D Trailer Sales
Education: Saranac Central, some Clinton Community College
Government experience: Two terms on Schuyler Falls Town Board
Newton is seeking his third term on the board and is looking to continue funding improvements to the town through grants, rather than taxpayer money.
Specifically, he said infrastructure is a priority for the town to improve on. He said plans are in the works to improve the town’s 70-year-old water system and cellular and broadband connections.
He hopes those improvements will be made with as little taxpayer money possible by using grants.
“[Grants] were seldom looked at before and to see what was out there to assist instead of putting the total burden on members of the town,” Newton said.
MIKE PERROTTE
Age: 66
Party Lines: Republican
Occupation: Management
Education: Saranac Central
Government Experience: One term on Schuyler Falls Town Board
Perrotte is also looking to keep the use of taxpayer money down and continue to use grants in a second term.
In the last year, Schuyler Falls has held two grand openings for its River Street Park and a pump park by Salmon River Road. Both projects were partially funded using grants.
“Those are good things to invest in. It’s all healthy stuff for the community,” Perrotte said. “We have a very good board with an extremely good supervisor who works tirelessly. We’re improving our services year-to-year, keeping our taxes under control. I think that’s something that’s very important.”
RICHARD DONAH
Age: 67
Education: Plattsburgh High School
Civic Organizations: Founding member of Morrisonville EMS
Challenger Richard Donah said changes are needed to the town government’s overall operation, saying town employees need more accountability.
“Workers come and go as they please with no accountability, no time records,” Donah said. “The current administration have stated that they are way too busy to document time worked.”
“I have attended the majority of work sessions and meetings over the past three years. I find them to be disorganized, unprofessional and embarrassing to our residents. Public input and new ideas are not welcomed by the majority of the present board,” he continued.
Donah said he wants to upkeep the town’s highways better, add more funding for senior citizen programs and reallocate income from the town’s landfill.
BILL TODD
Age: 78
Party lines: Democratic
Occupation: Retired City of Plattsburgh chief operator water filtration plant
Military Service: U.S. Air Force, four years during Vietnam War
Government Experience: Past Schuyler Falls town councilor, former Morrisonville Fire Department fire commissioner
Civic organizations: Member and former Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus Msgr. Claude A. Gobet Council #6067, Morrisonville Fire Department, trustee and choir member at St. Alexander's Church. Former Town of Schuyler Falls baseball and softball coach.
Todd’s concerns, like the current incumbents, are with taxes.
“The most pressing issue is to keep a good tax rate,” he said.
He also wants to bring natural gas companies into the town.
“We need quite a few people to sign up for wanting the gas before that can happen.”
RICKY WHITE
White did not get back to the Press-Republican for an interview.
