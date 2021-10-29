DANNEMORA — Three candidates are vying for two town council seats in the town of Dannemora.
Democrat Stephanie Shudsa and Republicans Jason Carter and Michael Tolosky are all hoping to make the council.
Shaun Akin will appear on the ballot, but he is not running due to the council position conflicting with the Dannemora Village Trustee seat he already holds.
The Press-Republican asked all of the candidates: What are the most pressing issues for the Town of Dannemora, and how would you address them?
Name: Stephanie Shusda
Age: 37
Party line(s): Democrat
Occupation: Office Manager
Education: Associates Degree in Science & Technology
Family: Husband and one daughter.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Dannemora, and how would you address them?
“I would like to bring previous concerns and issues back to the table from our taxpayers that may have fallen on deaf ears in the past,” Shudsa said.
Shudsa wants the community to feel comfortable coming to meetings to have their opinions and concerns heard, without automatically being dismissed, she said.
“I will address any questions, concerns, issues and suggestions with an open mind,” Shudsa said.
Name: Jason Carter
Age: 39
Party line(s): Republican
Occupation: General mechanic at Franklin Correctional Facility.
Education: High school diploma.
Family: Wife, Billie.
Civic organizations: In local fire services for 21 years: former assistant chief at the Dannemora Fire Department, current assistant chief at the Lyon Mountain Fire Department.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Dannemora, and how would you address them?
Carter’s particular area of focus is on improving the town’s highway situation.
Having a background with the Department of Transportation doing work like roadside mowing and laying asphalt, he hopes to bring expertise to the area of roadside care.
Name: Michael Tolosky
Age: 65
Party line(s): Republican
Occupation: Retired Sergeant, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision
Education: Northern Adirondack Central School, Class of 1974. Three semesters of college credits earned.
Family: Wife, Peggy, two adult sons and two granddaughters.
Civic organizations: Former President of the Lyon Mountain Fire Department, EMT at LMFD; 35 years of coaching for numerous Lyon Mountain youth commission teams; Player and Coach, Lyon Mountain Miners; Member and executive officer for Lyon Mountain Umpires’ Association, 25+ years; A member of the Knights of Columbus, 10 years as treasurer for Local 300, Council 82. Worked as a community organizer in an effort to prevent the closure of Lyon Mountain Correctional Facility.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Dannemora, and how would you address them?
If re-elected, Tolosky said he would work tirelessly, and always have the best interest of the town residents in mind in his decision making.
He would prioritize fiscal responsibility while making every effort to provide quality services to residents, he said.
He also said that he has great respect for the value that Chazy and Chateaugay Lakes bring to the town, and would take great care in all matters surrounding them.
“It will be my responsibility, as your representative, to make sure that all stakeholders are heard regarding any decisions made that will impact our lakes,” Tolosky said.
