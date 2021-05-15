PERU — Peru Central School District voters have three candidates to choose from to fill an upcoming vacancy on the board of education.
Mark Hamilton, Jon Malcolm and Jeff St. Denis are running for the seat set to open when Robert LaFountain's term expires June 30.
The winner of the race will serve a five-year term from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.
In-person voting will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the Peru High School gymnasium.
The Press-Republican reached out to the candidates for their ages, occupations and why they want to serve on the board. St. Denis did not provide this information by press time.
Name: Mark Hamilton.
Age: 42.
Occupation: Executive director, Plattsburgh Housing Authority.
Why I want to serve: I am running for the Peru Central School Board because I believe in and value education. Having spent six years teaching in the Peru Central School District, I have a unique understanding of the challenges our school community faces every day.
I also believe in promoting opportunities for students and generating positive outcomes. Additionally, we need to ensure the desired outcomes are being appropriately measured. I am encouraged by many of the programs the school has developed and participates in, because I don’t believe that every student will or even should go on to college. All students need to be represented and programs need to engage those that intend to go on to further education and those that will enter the workforce or learn a trade.
Fiscal responsibility is important, and I am confident my experience working with my team to develop detailed budgets and work within the framework of the budget for the fiscal year, combined with my work negotiating with unions, strategic planning, engaging with other community organizations, developing strategic growth, creating a common-sense collaborative environment and my deep love for our community will allow me to be a strong contributor to our school board team.
Name: Jon Malcolm.
Age: 38.
Occupation: Patrol sergeant, Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Why I want to serve: This last year has been a trying time for everyone and now more than ever it is vital to have a school board that represents all of the diverse views of our community while ensuring that problems and challenges are examined from different angles.
I am running for the school board because I have been a strong advocate for students and staff while I was the school resource officer and I want to continue helping to make Peru CSD the best that it can be. This experience has afforded me years of insight into the day-to-day operations of the entire district that will assist me in understanding how decisions may affect our school/community.
I am also running for school board as a dad and taxpayer who believes that the school is part of the heart of our community. To invest in our children is to invest in our community. This is why I take this opportunity to be a representative/voice of the community on the school board as such a great honor and privilege if elected. Thank you and please come out to vote on May 18, 2021 from noon to 9 p.m.
