Three businesses reopen under shared roof

PLATTSBURGH — City Well reopens under its new model today, looking to become somewhat of a community watering hole.
"There are so many artists and entrepreneurs and just people that are doing awesome things, but they're not always showcased," City Well Co-Owner Ashley Clark said. "We wanted to take a beautiful storefront that wouldn't be available to a lot of people and make it available to everybody.
"It's that concept of a well that, back in history, was where people came to gather. That's kind of the vision of City Well. "
THREE-PRONGED PARTNERSHIP
The storefront sits at 30 City Hall Place in the City of Plattsburgh next to that of local radio station WNBZ.
Clark said she and her husband, Ben, owned the building and took over its storefront when it became available in January 2019.
At the time, the duo had begun renting the space as a "micro-lease" to area artists, musicians, vendors or anyone looking to host a talk or other event there.
"Going forward we wanted to continue that vision," Clark told The Press-Republican, "but open it up to some other local businesses as a way to continue to sustain the space."
The City Well owners then partnered with Chapter One Coffee & Tea, a caffeine bar once situated inside the Plattsburgh Public Library, and The Z Group Real Estate, which was established in 2017.
"They had similar visions for the community," Clark said. "Now they're coming into the picture."
COFFEE AND REAL ESTATE
Chapter One Coffee & Tea, co-owned by Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest and Chris Rosenquest, recently announced its move out of the library after operating there for three years.
The shop owners had said the move would allow the cafe, which serves a mix of hand-crafted espresso drinks, coffees, teas and locally-made pastries, to operate seven days a week with expanded hours and the ability for both indoor and outdoor seating opportunities.
"We loved our partnership with the Plattsburgh Public Library, and we’re excited to keep serving our downtown community in a storefront space with City Well and The Z Group," Vicory-Rosenquest says in a recent news release.
The shop will be open Monday through Friday fro 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Zach Latinville, principal broker of The Z Group, said his firm, which was said to apply a "signature modern approach to real estate," was equally was ready for the new space.
"We are excited and honored to be sharing an amazing space, right in the heart of downtown Plattsburgh with two businesses that share our same energy, enthusiasm, passion and vision for our community," he says in the release.
RENTAL OPPORTUNITIES
During the working hours of the week, Clark said coffee shop patrons and Z Group employees were expected to use City Well's tables and chairs in its main space, but said there were rental opportunities then, too.
Not only could an enclosed office space be rented, but the City Well co-owner said artists could rent wall space to show off their pieces.
And, she added, there will be a "maker's space" in one of the storefront's windows.
"Where we can feature artists or bakers who either want to sit there and actually work and sell their goods, or a vendor who just wants sell their goods," she explained.
The whole space could also be rented for events between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday through Friday, following Chapter One's 5:30 p.m. closure, and also on the weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
NEW TO PLATTSBURGH
Clark said the shared-space model would be something fresh for the City of Plattsburgh.
"It is a different concept, but we realized that going in," she said. "There are so many of these shared spaces going on all around the country.
"I think that while it is new to Plattsburgh, we can definitely support it here."
