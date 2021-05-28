PLATTSBURGH — Family members of Clinton County Nursing Home residents expressed their frustrations to the county legislature during its regular session Wednesday night, upset over what they believe to be over-restrictive visitation policies upheld by an unresponsive administration.
LOVED ONES ARE DYING
“We want some of the restrictions that are over-the-top at the Clinton County Nursing Home removed and removed quickly,” Michael Carpenter, whose mother lives in the county nursing home, told the legislature.
“Our parents and our loved ones are dying over there; that’s why they’re there. We want to be able to see them.”
New York State guidelines have relaxed on nursing home visitations since late March.
“While both New York State and CMS guidance have focused on protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19, we recognize that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll,” the New York State Department of Health noted in its reversal of some visitation restrictions on March 25.
The revised guidelines state that for indoor visitations, facilities should allow them “at all times and for all residents” except for when risk of COVID-19 transmission is high. The guidelines also encourage facilities to allow physical contact between fully vaccinated residents and visitors.
But other than that, the DOH allows facilities to determine indoor visits’ length, where visitors are allowed within the facility and where the visit is held.
TOO RESTRICTIVE
That is what Carpenter and the other 10 concerned family members expressed issue with Wednesday night.
“What care my mother gets at a floor level is terrific,” Carpenter said. “We’re concerned that the administration is so afraid of a COVID outbreak that they’re being much more restrictive than they need to be with respect to visitations.”
To them, the county nursing home’s 15-minute, supervised visits that are shared with other families in the home’s cafeteria are too short and lack privacy.
“This isn’t a prison, folks. This is a nursing home where people go after they’ve been contributing members of
society for years,” Carpenter said.
Wendie Bishop, the county nursing home’s administrator, previously told the Press-Republican that the facility’s dining room was chosen for visits because of its size and ability to adhere to protocol requirements.
But because the room is also used for other recreational activities, Bishop said, visitations have been capped to 15 minutes.
CAN’T TOUCH HER
Dana LePage, whose mother has lived in the county nursing home since 2016, told the legislature that her father still hasn’t had any physical contact with his wife.
“[My father’s] visits, 10 days apart at best, have been separated by six, sometimes 12, feet. She can’t hear. She can’t see. She no longer opens her eyes,” LaPage said. “The only way to communicate with her is through touch, and he can’t touch her.”
LaPage said visitors were allowed a “brief embrace” at the beginning of one visit, but because of her father’s Parkinson’s, he still wasn’t able to hug his wife.
Carpenter asked that the county nursing home revise its own policies to allow at least one-hour visits, regular visitation hours that are posted and public, which would include off-hours for more flexible visits, and in-room or private-setting visits.
Carpenter said those changes would be in-line with other New York nursing homes’ current policies.
“I’m asking you; I’m pleading with you; I’m begging with you, to step up and do something about it,” Carpenter told the legislature. “Please don’t push this off as an issue. I want to be able to go in and give my mom a hug and a kiss and tell her that I love her and spend some time with her.”
LACK OF COMMUNICATION
Another sticking point for Carpenter and the other family members is the lack of communication from the county nursing home’s administration.
Carpenter said that between him and the other 10 family members, there were at least three dozen emails and voicemail messages to the nursing home that are still unanswered.
“There is an administration over there that is fairly unresponsive to the needs and concerns of the people sitting to my right and probably other people,” Carpenter said.
“I can be a pain in the ass. Maybe some of the people here can be a pain in the ass. That doesn’t absolve the administration of the nursing home from responding to our inquiries. It’s unfair,” Carpenter continued. “It’s maddening to me.”
Bishop could not be reached for this story after an attempt to reach her with a voicemail and email requesting for an interview.
‘THAT TIME IS OVER’
Amy Gehrig, an ombudsman for Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties, said Clinton County’s infection rate, which totaled nine residents in isolation and 106 in quarantine Friday, is low enough to allow the county nursing home to not be overly concerned about an outbreak within the facility.
“For the past year, facilities have been allowed to pick and choose and interpret the regulations, but that time is over,” Gehrig told the legislature. “We need someone to step up and make sure this happens.”
Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy), chairperson for the legislature, said concerns brought up by Carpenter and other concerned family members will be discussed next week with the nursing home.
“What I hope comes out of this is we will have an in-depth conversation with the director some time next week about all the concerns that were raised and hopefully, we will be able to come to an agreement where certain accommodations can be made,” Henry said. “That’s what I’ll be looking for.”
