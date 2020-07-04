WEST CHAZY — While most people are hoping to stay out of the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, one West Chazy family is hoping they’ll get the call to go to one soon.
Emberly Bushey, the two-year-old daughter of West Chazy couple Jason Bushey and Chantelle Latour, is waiting on an open heart surgery at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City to fix issues related to her pulmonary stenosis and narrow pulmonary artery, Latour said.
The condition causes issues with blood flow to the lungs.
PRIOR SURGERIES
Bushey had her first open-heart surgery eight days after she was born at Boston Childrens’ Hospital, Latour said.
The family had recently gone to Columbia Med in January for a surgery to help fix Bushey’s continued heart issues.
When doctors found that that procedure would not fix the problem, doctors told Latour and Jason that Emberly would need to have another open-heart surgery to fix the problems.
That surgery was originally scheduled for May, again at Columbia Med, but then the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.
The family is now waiting to hear from Columbia for a rescheduled date that the hospital is aiming to be before November, Latour said.
They are hoping the new date will be soon, though, considering that if Emberly gets sick, she has to be healthy for another six weeks before the surgery, Latour said.
With the ongoing pandemic, and Emberly’s immunocompromised state, the family has had to be extra cautious.
“We haven’t been able to see her three older sisters,” Latour said. “We have to keep her separated from everybody.”
The good news, though, is that if all goes well, this could be the last time Emberly will have to undergo a procedure like this.
“If they’re able to repair the pulmonary stenosis, they said that this could be the last open heart surgery she’ll ever need, so we’re hopeful,” Latour said.
Once the family receives a surgery date, Latour, a family worker for JCEO Headstart, and Jason, a driver for Casella, will have to stay in New York City with Emberly for seven to 10 days while she recovers, Latour said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses while there.
All raised funds not used while in New York City will go toward Emberly’s future medical expenses, the family says.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
TO DONATE
If you'd like to donate to help Emberly's family, the GoFundMe can be found online at the following link:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.