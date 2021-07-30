MORIAH — A third rabies case has been confirmed among Essex County wildlife.
On Monday, the Essex County Health Department responded to a report of an unusually aggressive raccoon, according to a press release.
“The raccoon entered a Moriah resident’s home through a dog door and got into an altercation with the homeowner’s dog before the owner could contain the animal in a dog crate,” ECHD Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler explained in a statement.
“Local law enforcement and the town’s animal control officer were called to the scene to assist with the incident and ensure the animal was safely dispatched for rabies testing purposes."
PETS GETTING BOOSTERS
Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said the raccoon's positive rabies test result came back Wednesday.
“This is the third lab-confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal in Essex County so far this year, with two of those cases occurring in the Moriah area."
In June, two gray foxes, one in Moriah and one in Ticonderoga, were identified as positive for rabies.
Buehler said only one person associated with this week's case meets exposure criteria and is following up with post-exposure vaccinations.
"Both pets in the home — the dog that interacted with the raccoon and another dog — are current on their rabies vaccinations and will follow up with boosters," she added.
"All steps in our rabies prevention and control protocols are being followed, and continued surveillance by the health department will ensure the public’s risk remains low."
RECOMMENDATIONS
In the interest of public health and safety, ECHD recommends the following rabies prevention actions:
• Be sure all animals, pets and livestock, are up to date on rabies vaccinations.
• Don’t feed, touch or adopt wild or stray animals.
• Feed pets indoors and don’t leave pets outside unattended.
• Tightly cap garbage cans and avoid attracting wild animals to your yard with birdseed or other food.
• Ensure wildlife don’t find a way into your home by keeping doors and screens intact.
If your pet has contact with saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal, contact your veterinarian for medical care and contact ECHD at 518-873-3500 to determine what additional follow-up may be needed.
People who have been exposed to saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal should:
• Wash all wounds thoroughly with soap and water.
• Seek medical attention immediately.
• Report animal bites or possible rabies exposures to ECHD 518-873-3500.
ECHD may submit wild animals and bats for rabies testing if they have had contact with humans or pets or have displayed unusual behavior.
UPCOMING CLINICS
New York State mandates that all dogs, cats and ferrets older than four months be vaccinated against rabies. Local health departments offer free clinics.
CLINTON COUNTY
*Pre-registration is required. Links will be posted two weeks prior to each clinic at clintonhealth.org/rabiesclinics/.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Peru Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Chazy Vol. Fire Department.
ESSEX COUNTY
• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/2be3jcbr.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Schroon Lake Fire Department. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/2rej5p4h.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.