PLATTSBURGH — Some select North Country men have been wearing pink for a cause this October.
The “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign had been a part of larger Making Strides for Breast Cancer campaigns for the last couple of years, according to American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Joan Sterling.
Then, with the COVID-19 pandemic sidelining most of the society’s usual fundraising techniques, the remote possibilities of the pink effort made the most sense for the group.
“We went full force with the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign because it’s something that we could do still,” Sterling said, adding that 22 men are participating in the initiative this year, up from 15 last year and 10 the year before that.
The participants are required to wear a pink piece of clothing on every day of October, whether that be a shirt, pants, a tie or mask.
The men have come up with a variety of fundraising activities, Sterling said, with each of them having a $2,500 fundraising goal.
Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds, Ben Bradford from the Della Autogroup, Chazy Central Rural School teacher Steve Cross and Rouses Point American Legion Post Commander Robert St. John have all surpassed that goal already, with the group raising roughly $27,000 as of Friday.
And, if the men are able to generate $3,000 more and hit their $30,000 cumulative goal, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) has promised to dye his hair pink.
And for donors worrying he might try to get away with just some temporary colored hairspray, Sterling said you won’t have to worry.
“Nope, I clearly told him that when I asked him (that it would be dye),” Sterling said. “I wanted to set the (fundraising) goal just a little bit higher this year, but attainable because I know how he loves his hair.”
FUNDRAISING
Many of the participants have found success simply sharing the donation web link with friends and groups on Facebook, according to Sterling.
But others have made use of other methods, including St. John, who was contacted by Sterling to get involved early on.
“I told her yes, because my wife has been a breast cancer survivor for one year,” St. John said.
On top of sharing around on social media, St. John and his wife Janice also orchestrated a gift basket raffle at his legion post, as well as putting up a poster saying that, if he reached his personal $2,500 goal, he would dye his mustache pink, which he has since done.
“People have been asking me, ‘Oh, take your mask off, is it pink, is it pink,’” St. John said. “It’s had a fun response.”
Robert’s grandson, Nicholas, is also helping raise money in honor of his grandma, Robert said, with the pair raising roughly $3,300 between the two of them so far.
Sheriff Reynolds recently made a big push for donations as well, advertising on the sheriff department’s Facebook page that if he reached $2,500 before Oct. 31, he would spend a night in Essex County Jail.
He has since hit over $3,400 in donations.
Also getting in on the facial hair coloring was Chazy’s Cross, who died his long beard pink to help get the word out around school.
“I’m a pretty boisterous kind of person, so when I dyed it pink it was entertaining for a lot of people,” Cross said.
Cross, who teaches various history and geography courses at Chazy Central Rural School, is in charge of the Chazy school’s Leo Club, a school-age affiliate organization of the Lion’s Club.
He said that the school district’s history with raising awareness for cancer-related initiatives in the past made supporting this campaign a “no-brainer” when Sterling came calling.
He and the club have been raising money at the school this year, Cross said, implementing donation collection efforts like a “Buck-in-a-Bucket” donation drop box, which has seen success.
POSITIVE ENERGY
The success of the campaign so far has been buoyed by some strong positive energy from participants and donors.
“All of the guys have all been out there bragging about what they’ve been raising, and we’ve all been encouraging each other,” St. John said.
“There’s been a good response from everybody helping each other out.”
And in a year when many have needed a bit of a boost, the initiative has been a bit of levity for a good cause for many people.
“I think a lot of people were relieved to be able to do something and have a positive impact,” Cross said.
Funding for the American Cancer Society, like many non-profits, is down considerably this year, according to Sterling.
Fundraising continues until Oct. 31, and people interested in donating to any of the mens’ causes can visit tinyurl.com/y3f4mc3d online.
No matter what number the campaign ends up at, though, Sterling is glad that it’s had the success it has already.
“I can honestly say that this is probably the happiest I’ve been since March,” Sterling said.
“To be able to rally the community in something fun, and raise some money and awareness, has really been absolutely wonderful.”
