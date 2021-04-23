‘They take you in like family’: Fire Depts. to hold recruitment day

PLATTSBURGH — Braedan Whittington has spent the last two years at the District 3 Fire Department. Being a firefighter, he said, has been some of the best time of his life, and he has RecruitNY to thank.
RecruitNY, the state-wide effort to get more members for New York fire departments, starts this weekend, with Plattsburgh departments setting up at Consumer Square for interested applicants.
“I think a lot of people have an appreciation for volunteer service, so hopefully we can grab a few of these folks up,” District 3 Deputy Fire Chief Scott Ewing said.
All five Plattsburgh departments will be at Consumer Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with equipment on display and members available to talk with interested applicants about being a firefighter and the career paths that can stem from it, Ewing said.
Because of the pandemic, interested applicants won’t be able to go into fire stations, Ewing said. But unlike last year, fire departments will be glad they will be able to hold a recruiting event in the first place.
But not having a recruitment day because of the pandemic last year hasn’t hurt District 3’s staffing, Ewing said. With call volumes down, which Ewing credits to people spending more time indoors, resulting in fewer accidents, the District 3 Fire Department averaged about six to eight firefighters per call and even added a couple members to its staff.
“We staffed all our engines and rescues without issue, even with COVID,” Ewing said.
The last recruiting day through RecruitNY for Plattsburgh departments was in 2019, when close to 100 interested applicants showed up, Ewing said.
Ewing said that all ages are welcome to apply and join fire departments, but he will be especially looking for volunteers who have recently graduated from high school, like Whittington when he applied in 2019.
Whittington, 20, went to the recruitment day with his parents, and according to Ewing, was eager to join.
“He came here and knew what he wanted to accomplish,” Ewing said. “That’s great with a younger kid today. There’s a lot of folks out there who don’t have a direction. But he had that direction. He had that drive.”
Whittington found his passion in providing a public service as a firefighter soon after he started in July 2019, he said.
“All the guys, they take you in like family,” Whittington said about other firefighters. “It’s just something that I haven’t experienced.”
Whittington was assigned a senior member of the District 3 Fire Department as a mentor. Soon after, he was able to excel through training, Ewing said.
Now Whittington is taking EMT classes and hopes to take a next step for a career.
Ewing sees Whittington as an example of what a local kid can do for its community; they join a fire department and expand their skills to make a career. Other specializations that volunteer fire fighters can learn, Ewing said, include technical rescue, water tech rescue, rope rescue and more.
“You come in to become a firefighter, but then you can become special,” Ewing said.
