Once upon a Christmas Eve, the snow was softly falling.
And through the park, a winter walk, to Grandma, it was calling.
“Put on your boots, put on your hats,” Grandma did command.
And out the door two grandkids went, holding Grandma’s hand.
The grandson said: “We must be fast or else we’ll miss our show.”
“And, besides, it’s boring out. All I see is snow.”
“All you see is snow, you say?” Grandma answered quick.
“Well, look around and you might see some old winter magic!”
“My grandma taught me winter’s secrets from back in olden times.”
“So if you want to learn them too, just listen to these rhymes.”
Bending down, grandma scooped a handful of the snow.
“When these critters get together, they make quite a show!”
“Snowmen, snowballs, snowdrifts, these wintry squalls may make.
Building, assembling, creating — the hope of each small flake.”
Walking on, the grandkids saw, strange holes in a snowfield.
But with grandma’s rhyme, they learned the magic they concealed.
“Fairies very seldom like to stay long in one place,
But wherever these sly creatures go, they leave a little trace.
Those circles in the snow, you see, where new plants start to grow,
Are, in fact, the traces of fairy feet on the go.”
Step by step, the grandkids followed on the fairies’ trail.
Wondering what new magic sights would greet them in this tale.
The puddles by the jungle gym were covered in thin ice.
Bending down beside them, Grandma offered some advice.
“Sheets of ice, the Winter Spirit, he cannot withstand, although he knows the way back home like the back of his own hand.
So when the ice beneath your feet does begin to crack, to the North Pole, the Winter Spirit can start heading back.”
And so the granddaughter crunched the ice beneath her toes.
and let loose the winter magic that had once been froze.
But as the trio’s walk continued, the wind began to blow.
Wrapping grandma and the grandkids in a mist of snow.
But grandma told the kids to listen, that the wind it was a song.
And with some magic winter spirits, they could dance along.
“Young and old Snow Sprite sisters together quickly prance,
Creating swirling, snowy twisters with time-honored dance.”
Dancing to the winter song, the grandkids twirled about.
And though they didn’t know the words, they could still sing and shout!
But as the winds began to slow, they saw another sight.
Clumps of snow fell to the ground, from a treetop’s height.
“Don’t be afraid,” their grandma warned, “It’s just a little game.”
“There are some elves bouncing about from where the snowfall came.”
“As they bounce and as they trounce above from branch to branch,
The Ice Elves care not who’s beneath their little avalanche.
In their wake, powder cascades like a river runs, upon forest travelers below, unaware of their fun.”
Beneath the playful little elves, the grandkids did the same.
Bouncing on the snowy clumps, they joined them in their game.
And as they started heading home, the grandkids they did giggle.
Their bodies filled with winter magic made them jump and wiggle.
Taking off their winter jackets, all covered in snow,
Grandma asked them if they minded that they had missed their show.
Though their TV slot was over, the kids were not concerned.
They were sure they would remember the sacred lesson they had learned.
That whether in the trees or in the air or on the snowy ground.
when you take a walk outside, there’s magic all around.
THE END
