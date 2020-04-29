The tribe has spoken

WILLSBORO — Contestants of CBS reality show "Survivor" voted hometown competitor Sophie Clarke off the tribe last week and to the Edge of Extinction.
"I've never been blindsided before," she said after the votes. "I think it's a traumatic experience.
I probably came into this game thinking I was a bottom-tier winner. It's been fun realizing I could hold my own."
BIGGEST BATTLE
Clarke, who grew up in Willsboro, first appeared on the show in 2011 for Season 23: South Pacific.
She won that season then, becoming the Sole Survivor and earning $1 million.
To celebrate the longtime show's 20th year, producers brought back 20 former winners to compete in Season 40: Winners at War and upped the prize to $2 million.
The season became known as "the biggest battle in Survivor history" and, for the first time, has featured a song with lyrics that warn "you better be ready" and "it's coming for you."
'FAN HAT'
Prior to the show's premiere, Clarke spoke to The Press-Republican and said, before filming, she had not known it was going to be a season full of winners, but had had suspicions.
"For me, coming back into what was an all-winners season, it was hard, because I'm such a fan of Survivor," Clarke said during a phone interview in which a CBS representative listened in.
"It was hard to take my 'fan hat' off. There were people that, when I saw them, I totally geeked out over," she continued.
"I had to say to myself, 'You can't just be a fan of these people. You might have to decide which of them you want to align with and, actually, which of them you have to vote out.'"
STRONG PLAYER
In Clarke's first season, she did well to keep an alliance strong from start to finish and was a strong competitor, excelling at puzzle challenges.
This season, the 30-year-old proved her strength again, dominating several puzzles and even securing a hidden immunity idol, which, when played at Tribal Council prior to votes being read, would discount any votes cast for her.
Throughout the season, Clarke had managed to stay on the right side of many votes and even had a hand in taking out Robert "Boston Rob" Mariano, the show's first-ever five-time contestant and also one of two mentor's from Season 39: Island of the Idols.
At last week's immunity challenge, which was now down to only eight competitors and required contestants maintain their own balance while balancing a small statue atop a high pole, Clarke proved her strength as the last woman standing, but ultimately lost the challenge.
IDOL IN POCKET
Feeling confident at last week's Tribal Council, Clarke opted to keep her hidden immunity idol, saving it for a better time.
Little did she know, alliance member Tony Vlachos, a police officer from New Jersey and notorious schemer, felt Clarke was getting too close to his closest ally Sarah Lacina.
Seeing Clarke as a threat, Vlachos pulled in votes from outside their alliance and devised a plan to take unsuspecting Clarke out of the game.
And, the blindside worked.
"No," Clarke said as the votes were being read. "Idol in my pocket."
EDGE OF EXTINCTION
Her game wasn't totally over yet, though.
Another twist to Season 40 was the Edge of Extinction, a separate island where ousted players went.
There, they wait for opportunities to re-enter the game. It was said that there would be two chances to do so, and, with one of those opportunities already passed, there's only one left.
ON TONIGHT
Last week's episode can be found online at cbs.com and tonight's can be viewed at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.