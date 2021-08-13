THE SUMMER WORKS

A red firework lights the sky and glows off Lake Champlain to the shore. The City of Plattsburgh featured a private fireworks display, Thursday, for many to enjoy on a warm summer night. The show lasted for 10 minutes with spectators viewing from a number of places downtown as well as across the lake from Cumberland Head. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)
61, of Sunnywood, Chazy, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at her home. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Elizabeth N. "Betty" Botten, 85, of the Butler Road passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side under the care of Hospice of the North Country. She was born in Plattsburgh on Feb. 13, 1936, the daughter of Herman and Marion (Rollie…
