THE SUMMER WORKS

Joey LaFranca

A red firework lights the sky and glows off Lake Champlain to the shore. The City of Plattsburgh featured a private fireworks display, Thursday, for many to enjoy on a warm summer night. The show lasted for 10 minutes with spectators viewing from a number of places downtown as well as across the lake from Cumberland Head. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)

