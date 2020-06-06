DANNEMORA — How could two murderers successfully break out of a maximum security prison? Former employees say, it was the perfect storm.
THE ESCAPE
It's been five years since Richard Matt and David Sweat were discovered missing from their cells during an early morning bed check at Clinton Correctional Facility in the Village of Dannemora.
The two inmates, with help from civilian worker Joyce Mitchell and officer Gene Palmer, used tools to cut their way through the prison's underground tunnels and out of the jail's walls.
The underground path led Matt and Sweat to a manhole on a nearby village street, which they later climbed out of, completing their escape from the New York State prison.
A 23-day-long manhunt commenced with as many as 1,500 law enforcement officials scouring the Adirondack region's forest terrain, looking for the notorious duo.
By the search's end, Matt had been shot dead and Sweat had been shot and captured.
PRISON TUNNELS
Mike McKinnon worked at the upstate New York prison for 33 years before his 2019 retirement.
McKinnon was also a member of Clinton's Correctional Emergency Response Team, or CERT, for 26 years and, at the time of the June 2015 escape, was the senior weapons instructor for the jail and its response team.
In his earlier years on the job, McKinnon was one of few to perform monthly patrols of the prison's tunnels, checking for new or out of place activity.
"The way the pipes and everything run — you can’t run them like a normal house," he explained. "You have to have your piping in tunnels underneath the ground so that you have access to them, without risking your security.
"Realizing that that’s an easy route to get closer to the wall to escape, they used to be patrolled."
STOPPING PATROLS
Sometime after former New York state Gov. George Pataki left office, McKinnon said the state had halted the patrols as what was believed to be a cost-saving effort.
Had those patrols continued, McKinnon said, without a doubt, officers would have found Matt and Sweat's tunnel activity.
"We sat down one night during the escape and figured out that from the date they ended them to the day of the escape, it would have cost the state about $750,000 to keep searching those tunnels," he said.
"It cost them $1 million a day for the escape. It was not very cost effective."
'DROPPED THE BALL'
Mitchell, the seamstress, admitted to helping Matt and Sweat acquire tools, like hacksaw blades, and was supposed to pick the pair up that June morning, after they had exited the manhole, to drive them to an undisclosed destination.
Mitchell had never shown up, though, leaving them on foot and in the woods of upstate New York.
Though an inappropriate relationship between Mitchell and the two inmates had been reported, McKinnon said the state did not take action.
"99.999999 percent of the time, the inmates are moved to another facility," he told The Press-Republican. "Even if nothing is found in an investigation, because that eliminates the problem.
"These two inmates were not moved. They dropped the ball."
THE HINGE PIN
It was the absence of a requested lockdown, though, that McKinnon felt was the final straw.
A week before the escape, he said, there had been a major incident in the yard, prompting the prison's superintendent to request a lockdown of the facility.
That request required state approval and would have resulted in a complete frisk of each cell; Albany denied this request as another cost-saving move.
"If that lockdown had been done — there is no way they would have made their escape," McKinnon said. "We would have found the holes and they would have been done.
"You can call it hindsight, but that lockdown was ultimately the hinge pin of how the escape happened."
'THE PERFECT STORM'
Daryl Menard, a retired lieutenant and the head of the CERT team at the time of the escape, believed the jail and all of its employees had, to some degree, a hand in the escape.
"Complacency kills," he said. "You can blame Gene Palmer, you can blame Joyce Mitchell, but we are all guilty of doing something that is complacent.
"It was the perfect storm for them."
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
In the time since the escape, McKinnon said it has been used as a learning tool and said he had even taught a class on it prior to his retirement.
"I had said, 'This is a hard pill to swallow, but it's time for us to look at this and learn from it,'" he told The Press-Republican.
While policies have been adjusted since the escape, like the return of monthly tunnel patrols, McKinnon didn't think enough was done to prevent a future disaster.
"There will be another escape from a facility in New York with the way the rules are right now," he said. "Our hands are tied."
