PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Jewish studies program will bring the producers of “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk” to campus for a screening and talk-back session today in Room 200, Yokum Lecture Hall beginning at 5 p.m.
Bruce Carlin (director), Julie Canepa (writer) and Paul Frederick (videographer), the creative team behind the documentary featuring professor emeritus Dr. Vladimir Munk, appear as part of this year’s Douglas R. Skopp Speakers Series on the Theme of the Holocaust.
PRISONER OF WAR
The film follows the Czech Holocaust survivor in 2020 who, at the age of 95, returns to Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the camps where he was held prisoner and where his family members perished during World War II.
The team accompanied Munk to Poland Jan. 27, 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Army’s liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the notorious concentration and extermination camp used by the Nazis to murder more than 1 million people during World War II.
The retired professor of biochemistry was invited to take a visiting professorship at SUNY Plattsburgh in 1968 when, in an ironic twist of history, the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia. That led to a tenured position here; he retired in 1990.
Munk, who was born in 1925 in Pardubice, Czech Republic, was sent to Auschwitz with his father on Oct. 1, 1944; his mother followed 11 days later. Separated soon after arrival, he never saw them again.
SURVIVORS' DELEGATION
The Plattsburgh resident returned to Poland as part of a 110-member survivors’ delegation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation. Chosen at 95 years old to make the journey back to the site of atrocities not just to honor his loved ones — including his parents — who died in the gas chambers, but to also ensure that it never be forgotten.
The film, produced in part by Mountain Lake PBS, was directed by Frederick, a SUNY Plattsburgh 1990 mass communications graduate. Fellow producers Julie Canepa and 1981 mass comm grad Bruce Carlin share writing credits.
“We had the premiere at the Strand, and then we showed it at the Lake Placid Film Festival October. And then we put it in a bunch of film festivals all across the world,” Frederick said.
The documentary was a Finalist at the Berlin International Art Film Festival and an Official Selection at the Montreal International Film Festival 2021.
“We actually won in the Indie Fest Film Awards,” Frederick said.
“It's worldwide. It's a pretty big award. It's a well-known film festival, so we're really excited about that."
LABOR OF LOVE
On April 1, “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk” started running on PBS stations all across the country.
“Mountain Lake PBS helped us distribute the program through the American Public Television service to 97% of PBS affiliates in the country, which is a really impressive number for an independent film production," he said.
"That all just happened recently when we got the numbers for that.”
Frederick calls the labor of love "the little documentary that could."
“We never did land a major sponsor, but we still put it on PBS," he said.
"Now, we're working with an entertainment lawyer for further distribution, possibilities worldwide. But nothing really has been locked in yet. We met the entertainment lawyer at the Lake Placid Film Festival. He's from New York City. Stephen Beer is his name.”
The Douglas R. Skopp Speakers Series on the Theme of the Holocaust is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
For more information, contact Dr. Jonathan Slater, director of the Jewish studies program, at 518-564-2284 or email slaterjr@plattsburgh.edu.
ONLINE
For more information and to view the trailer for “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladmir Munk,” visit https://www.returntoauschwitz.com/
