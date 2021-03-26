Eight people were killed at three massage parlors in Atlanta; six of the dead are Asian women, shot by a white man. There are calls for charging the shooter with “hate crimes.”
At the time of this writing, the police said the investigation was on-going, and also reported that the shooter asserted that he killed them to remove the temptation for his sexual addiction, not because they were Asian.
What is a hate crime? Who decides what conduct is criminal, and how do they define it? How does a prosecutor prove what was a defendant’s intent or motive, especially if they claim otherwise?
Crimes are whatever the government says they are. They are defined by state legislatures, and the U.S. Congress for federal offenses. Behavior is a crime only if there is a law making it so. When a crime is created by a legislature, its definition or elements are adopted by the legislature as well. Neither the police nor the prosecutor can change what the law specifies; they must work within the statutory definition.
So, sometimes we learn that bad conduct is not the crime we assumed. For example, New York’s assault statute goes beyond striking another person; it also requires that the blow actually caused physical injury. The result surprises many who have been hit, kicked or punched: that their attack does not amount to a criminal assault.
The particulars of “Hate Crimes” vary from state to state. Usually, the law does not create a new crime based on “hate,” but increases the severity of the punishment for traditional crimes. The Georgia Hate Crime Law was passed only last June.
It provides for increasing the sentence when a defendant “intentionally selected any victim or group of victims or any property as the object of the offense because of such victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability, or physical disability . . . .”
Notice that it does not say that the defendant “hated” the person. To prove these killings were hate crimes under Georgia law, the prosecutor must first prove the underlying crime of murder, or whatever else is charged. Then there must also be proof that the victims were intentionally selected by the defendant because of their race, national origin, sex, or gender.
The fact that the victims and the defendant were of different races and genders would not, alone, be enough to show that the defendant selected them because of their national origin and/or gender. Certainly, that is part of the proof, but there must be more.
In court, it does not necessarily matter whether the defendant acknowledges what he did or why. What does the evidence show? Investigate and gather the facts, including from his friends and social media postings. What do they tell us?
Maybe the connecting line from the defendant’s selection of his victims to their race or gender does not seem direct, at first. The police and prosecutors may need to educate themselves, then educate a jury. What dots connect? All targets were in Asian spas. All but one were women. The defendant’s description of his motive could be a starting point. He says he chose his victims not out of racism, but because these places and people were “temptations” to him. He therefore decided to eliminate or kill them. That sounds like he purposely selected Asian women, doesn’t it?
Often, men do not see the sexism in everyday life; many white people think there is not a problem with racial or ethnic bias; Christians frequently seem unaware of anti-Semitism and other religious prejudice. These are the voices of the dominant groups. We need to ask, and listen to, the voices of those whose everyday experience is being treated differently because of their gender, race or religious beliefs. Only then can we see all of the dots and have an accurate picture.
Being able to apply the “hate crime” label carries important symbolism. It reflects community condemnation of targeting and mistreating innocent people simply because they have a different race, gender, religion or other trait different from the defendant. It emphasizes that our society holds itself out as fair and as treating people equally.
Penny Clute was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
New York Hate Crime Law
New York’s law is slightly, but significantly, different. The added language is underlined.
First, Penal Law 485.05 makes it a hate crime when a defendant “intentionally selects the person in whole or in substantial part because of a belief or perception about that person’s race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation of a person, regardless of whether the belief or perception is correct . . .”
Second, if the hate crime is proven, then the level of the underlying crime is bumped up into a higher category, as well as the sentence being more severe.
Third, the New York State Legislature added another paragraph stating that proof of the race, national origin, etc of the defendant or of the victim “does not, by itself, constitute legally sufficient evidence satisfying” the prosecution’s burden. There must be more evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.