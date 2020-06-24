What are they talking about on the news when they refer to police “use of force”? Sometimes they mention an action, like shooting a taser or gun, other times it sounds vague.
There are calls to write or improve “use of force” policies, or to learn whether such a policy was violated. “Use of force” is shorthand for acknowledging that society allows police to take forceful actions that could be assault or murder if a non-police officer did them.
Just because you are the police does not give you the right to injure or kill someone.
The facts and circumstances matter. Society does not want to delegate total discretion and immunity to law enforcement. However, there are circumstances when a police officer can legally take aggressive action that would be illegal for a civilian.
The purpose of a “use of force” policy is to set the criteria and limits for when it is acceptable to use force, especially deadly force. The policy is also the place to spell out when using lethal force - force that can kill - is prohibited.
And, it is where accountability is stated, both for the officer using force and for others witnessing it, especially if the policy requires a duty to intervene to stop improper use of force.
It is important for the policy to eliminate ambiguity, not create it. It should not be so broad and vague that it provides no real limits on what the law enforcement officer is permitted to do.
A meaningful “use of force” policy clearly communicates what level of force is permitted under particular circumstances, and provides guidance for an officer’s calibrated decision making. It limits discretion and builds in accountability.
As the public sees video from around the country of police killings of unarmed black men, the protestors call for drastic change in police behavior, policies and training.
We are learning about the presence or absence of policies controlling the use of techniques that can quickly cause death or serious physical injury.
Chokeholds, and other neck or carotid holds, including kneeling on a person’s neck, cut off the blood or oxygen supply to the brain.
The Penal Law calls this the crime of strangulation, and recognizes that it can cause stupor, loss of consciousness and death. This charge is most often brought in domestic violence cases.
The presence of witnesses with cameras has dramatically changed the public’s perception, and knowledge, of policing. Now that we can see for ourselves what happened, we have a new understanding of the frequency and circumstances in which some police officers use deadly force.
Repeatedly witnessing killings at last has white people facing the fact that experiences people of color have with law enforcement is far different from ours.
Of course, police-civilian encounters are often evolving situations. For those caught on video, however, force appears to often be the go-to method of trying to control a situation.
That is why there are calls for law enforcement officers to be trained in “de-escalation” techniques. These are strategies and practices to slow down and try to calm a person or situation, to lower the level of intensity.
When the officer’s efforts are towards defusing and de-escalating, there is more time to consider what other action to take. Decisions do not need to be made in a split second.
There is time to call in more resources, to actually talk and listen to the person who is agitated, and who may be undergoing a mental health crisis.
The goal is to resolve the incident without the use of force and increase the likelihood of voluntary compliance.
These de-escalation techniques are in line with the 2015 Report of President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. It speaks of changing the police mindset from “warrior” to “guardian” and explicitly valuing the “sanctity of life.”
Communities also need to realize that we have made the police the first-responder to many issues and crises that are not really about law-breaking. We expect law enforcement to solve every kind of problem. Instead, we can create mobile crisis teams of behavioral health and mental health professionals for many of those calls.
__________________
RESOURCES
Summary of President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, issued in 2015
— http://www.americanbarfoundation.org/uploads/cms/documents/executive_summary_policing_task_force.pdf
Plattsburgh Police Department new use of force policy: tiny url.com/yarzalbv
NPR story on the mobile crisis health team in Eugene, Oregon —
https://www.npr.org/2020/06/10/874339977/cahoots-how-social-workers-and-police-share-responsibilities-in-eugene-oregon
International Association of Chiefs of Police - Blueprint for 21st century policing
https://www.theiacp.org/projects/21st-century-policing-blueprint
Integrating de-escalation techniques into policing — https://www.policeone.com/american-military-university/articles/integrating-de-escalation-techniques-into-policing-YumZSki33Ak5qSJz/
--
http://PenelopeCluteFineArtPhotography.zenfolio.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.