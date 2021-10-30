PLATTSBURGH — From the sidewalk looking up, the three-story home at 59 Brinkerhoff St. looks like Plattsburgh’s very own “Amityville Horror” house.
Its aging planks of grey wood appear ghostly compared to the bright green grass and its red brick neighbors, as if it’s actually just an apparition and not really there at all.
Maria Pruett, 51, moved into the home from Santa Fe, N.M. over the summer after scouring the internet for a place built with its sort of Second Empire architecture.
“I didn’t know anything about upstate New York or Plattsburgh. I moved here specifically for the house.”
Though a Halloween fanatic, Pruett admitted she had not wanted to live in a house run by ghosts.
“I had to come and see if this place was haunted before I bought it,” she said. “I thought, ‘It has got to have a good vibe; I can’t be having all sorts of crazy shenanigans.’”
‘SUCH A BLESSING’
Pruett’s love for old homes dates back to her younger years and her obsession with Second Empire architecture, distinguished primarily by a mansard-style roof, is visualized throughout her home — specifically her Halloween decorations, of which she has several boxes full.
The outline of similar houses are painted on various decorations and she carves the design into a pumpkin each year.
It’s in some ways connected to one of her favorite Halloween-time films “Practical Magic,” a 1998 witch movie starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.
The movie’s very famous house, which was built as a set, bears some resemblance to Pruett’s new Brinkerhoff Street home, fulfilling a longtime fantasy of hers.
“Now I have my own; it’s such a blessing.”
HOMEY CHARACTER
The four-bedroom home is about 3,000 square feet and, Pruett thought, from its more than 20 original stained glass windows all the way to its decorative door hinges, it has “a lot of sass.”
“Everything is just so intricate. It’s in really amazing shape for its age.”
It was built around 1890 and was known then as the Hayes Homestead.
It still has many old-school details, like a carriage block next to the porch, once acting as a step onto and off of a horse-drawn carriage, and a carriage house out back with its pulley system still intact, a feature that had allowed its owners to stack one carriage on top of another.
Despite its mysterious and daunting exterior, Pruett said she had not felt any spooky energy the first time she walked through the homestead’s massive double doors.
“It’s as if you walk into any house," she said. "To me, it’s very comfortable, very peaceful. I have two dogs and they roam around. They don’t bark at things or stick next to me; they’ll go upstairs and lay down somewhere on their own.”
‘IMPATIENT’ BASEMENT
There was only one place where Pruett felt even the slightest bit uneasy: the basement.
It’s built of concrete and has a sort of energy that the homeowner could only describe as “go in and get out.”
“If there’s a scale from ‘Portal of Hell’ to ‘Welcoming and Smells Like Roses,’ this is one step below ‘Impatient,’ so, it’s not even that,” she described. “And it might even just be me, because it’s a basement in an old home.
"I still go down there and do what I need to do, but I just don’t linger.”
When her brother, Paul, came to stay with her dogs while she was away, he cited the same feeling in the upstairs hallway.
He had gotten up to use the restroom in the middle of the night, Pruett recounted.
“He said he felt like it wasn’t his time to be there. Maybe that’s because it was the middle of the night,” Pruett thought. “Nothing too scary, but again just that, ‘do what you need to do and leave’ sort of feeling.”
NIGHTMARE ON COURT STREET
About a block away is 94 Court St., a white Queen Anne-Victorian style mansion with green trim that dates back to 1895.
It was once the home of North Country native Sen. Benjamin F. Feinberg and his family, but later became the site of the O’Neill-Redden-Drown Funeral Home and most recently operated as an Airbnb property.
Friends Iris Cain and Jerry Poma, who were on the hunt for a Victorian-style home, moved in over the summer from New York City and Cain asserts the 32-room home is nothing short of haunted, something he was warned of pre-move.
“Anyone who knew the house, anyone who stayed here — the consensus was that this house was extremely haunted,” he said.
Cain, a former makeup artist, lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now studying to be a mortician, a way, he thought, to keep using his makeup skills.
He found the idea of a mortuary student moving into an expired funeral home both fitting and intriguing.
Within the home’s white and green exterior are bedrooms that were once showrooms for the dead, a kitchen equipped with a casket lift and a basement embalming room fashioned with blood-stained walls.
“There’s stuff going on here for sure,” Cain said.
LADY IN BLACK
Cain’s housemate once heard a woman calling his name and Cain, 26, himself caught the silhouette of an eight-plus-foot-tall figure on camera, for example.
But it was their very first night staying at the house when things were super eerie.
The home’s former owners were still staying there, as were their renters who lived in an attachment around back.
Cain had a friend, who was there to help him move, sleeping on a couch in his room, which happens to be the home’s old dining room, and another friend staying in an upstairs bedroom.
“Right around 3 a.m. I wake up,” Cain said. “My two black cats are going nuts in this bedroom; I hear them hissing and freaking out.
“I open my eyes and there’s a woman standing in the middle of the room,” he continued. “She was kind of tall and in this crazy black dress.”
His friend on the couch was wide-eyed and freaked, staring at the same woman, he said.
Cain, in his sleepy state, assumed it was a drunken renter stumbling in from the bar and spoke to the woman.
“I said, ‘Hey, we’re here now. I don’t know if the owners told you.’ Then she left. She walked through the old dining room push door, where the maids used to come through.”
When he met the renters the next morning, he asked which one of them had come into his room the night before.
“They said, ‘No. We don’t go in the house.’”
SEEING HER AGAIN
Retelling the story then, he learned his friend sleeping upstairs, as well as the former homeowners, had noticed a 3 a.m. phenomenon, as well.
“At the same time they woke up to their beds shaking," he said. "The owners said that had never happened before.”
It was when Cain was at the library researching the history of the Feinberg family that he saw the lady in black again.
“The library actually has collections of photos that were donated and I found a picture of this woman who, I kid you not, was the woman I saw in my room that night.”
The woman is pictured in a black dress, holding a child and Cain suspects her to be the family’s deceased governess.
FUNERAL HOME RETURN
Cain grew up in an old farmhouse in Ohio with his grandparents and said he had always had a love for dated architecture.
He and Poma are fixing things up, leading them to spooky finds like at least one hidden room, and have plans to restore and preserve the space to the best of their ability.
"Including the embalming room," Cain said. "Most people would rip that out — nope I'm keeping it."
Though he doesn't think Court Street needs another funeral home, already home to the R. W. Walker and Head funeral homes, Cain isn't opposed to someday returning his mansion to one if Plattsburgh is ever in need.
"Right now, I just love being able to walk into the place and it's like stepping back in time," he said. "It's like a time capsule over here. I feel like I'm living in a museum."
