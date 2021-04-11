The floods of 2011 — 10 years later

PLATTSBURGH — A decade ago this spring, some of the area's worst flooding caused damage up and down the shores of Lake Champlain.
"Ten years ago the water was extremely high," Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, said.
"You couldn't drive out to AuSable Point, the ferry dock in Port Kent was under water, and what is now the city (Plattsburgh) marina parking lot was under water."
The flooding began in April of 2011 as heavy rains and spring run off filled the lake bowl to dangerous levels. The lake crested at a record of more than 103 feet.
Normally it is below 100 feet.
High winds added to the problem as large waves crashed ashore causing further damage.
The area in the north end of the City of Plattsburgh was hit hard as the water level rose up through Scomotion Creek and across North Margaret Street.
The high water caused the evacuation and eventual closure of Lakeside Apartments at 460 Margaret St., forcing hundreds to find new dwellings.
A temporary shelter was set up at the Crete Memorial Civic Center where dozens of people and hundreds of pets stayed.
North Margaret Street was closed for several days with only people living in the area allowed to travel past Georgia-Pacific.
Eye Care for the Adirondacks had to cancel appointments due to the flooding.
Several other businesses along that corridor had to shut down and evacuate as the water roared across the road for days in April and into May.
A berm constructed at McSweeney's Restaurant to stem the rising waters remains in place today.
"Hard to believe that was 10 years ago, but it was," Day said.
"There was flooding all the way up north in Chazy and Champlain. Fields were flooded, and north of the border they really got pounded as well."
Drier weather this year so far, should alleviate any concerns of a repeat of the spring of 2011 floods, Day said, but the lake level is always a concern.
He sits on the International Joint Committee, which was formed to find ways to alleviate water level problems in the lake.
"We still have another year of study and we will be looking at making recommendations to keep the water level more stabilized," Day said.
