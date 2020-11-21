PLATTSBURGH — As the global health crisis continues keeping folks cooped up at home, Pam Damour says some might get the itch to freshen up their space.
Damour, a design and sewing professional with 40 years experience, warned, "good design doesn't just happen."
"It needs to be planned; it needs to be thought out."
'A FRESH EYE'
She and fellow expert Tammie Gerke recently started The Designing Duo.
Operating out of Damour's basement in Champlain, the business offers custom soft furnishings, space planning and design consultations across Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
"Our goal is to help people make the right choices for themselves," Damour said. "Everyone in this business knows the hardest area to decorate is your own space, because you are so attached to it and you can't look at things objectively.
"That's why you need a fresh eye."
NEAR CENTURY EXPERIENCE
Damour, a North Country native, owned an interior design company for 26 years before selling it in 2006 to teach sewing on a national level.
"That is what I was doing until COVID hit last spring," she said.
It was through the sewing community that Damour met Gerke, a fellow national sewing educator.
Gerke, who has 50 years of sewing experience, also teaches college-level geology and is from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Together, the Designing Duo have nearly 100 years in combined sewing experience.
WHY NOT?
When Gerke wrapped up her spring semester in May, she asked to stay in Damour's guesthouse for a couple of weeks to get out of Ohio and away from its many COVID-19 cases there.
"And she's still here," Damour said with a laugh. "We live in our own spaces, but she comes into the office every day."
After receiving some requests from people who were starting to do a lot of decorating, Damour said she and Gerke had thought, "Well, we're here. We're not traveling. So we decided, 'Why not?"
She said Gerke, who loved the area, hoped to continue teaching remote and look for property to stay local.
FULL SERVICE
The pair said they would design, create and install their work.
"It's full service," Damour said.
The Designing Duo also teamed up with the Plattsburgh Professional Connections, a group of business professionals who refer jobs to one another.
"That was one of the things in me hesitating to start the business back up was that I felt really disconnected," Damour said. "Now that we've joined this organization — they've been very supportive and helpful in getting this restarted again."
Through that network, they could point clients towards a number of related businesses offering skills such as remodeling, custom woodworking, wall papering, floor refinishing and landscaping.
CALL BEFORE MISTAKES
Asked why having a well designed space was important, Damour thought, if nothing else, "It will make you happy."
"A lot of times people will call us after they've painted themselves into a corner and they don't know what to do next," she continued. "If they call us in the beginning, we can come up with a whole design plan.
"What they would pay us for our design services, they would save in not making bad decisions."
