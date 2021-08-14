The Clifford Ball — 25 years later: Phish phan remembers seeing legendary concert at 19 years old

PLATTSBURGH – The summer of 1996, Chad Baker returned to his Morrisonville home to summer with his grandparents, Gordie and Catherine Little, who had raised him.
The 19 year old's freshman SUNY Potsdam year was in his rearview mirror, and he was a year removed from Plattsburgh High School's Class of 1995.
PHISH PHANS
“All my friends we went to high school with were back in the area,” Chad, a Cliff Haven resident and Plattsburgh City School District teaching assistant, said.
“A few of us were pretty big Phish fans at the time already. We had seen a couple of shows. We were at the shows, the two nights they played in Lake Placid in 1995.”
In April 1996, Chad and a few of his crew caught Phish at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
“Me and my three friends ran into the guitarist Trey Anastasio at the airport as we were leaving the show coming back home,” Chad said.
“It had just been announced I think maybe a week beforehand that The Clifford Ball was going to be happening here. We just brought it up to him real quick, and like we're psyched about it and then we all kind of went our separate ways.”
Chad didn't have a summer job nor was he looking for one.
“We were going to see Phish shows basically,” he said.
“That's what our summer plans were. We got out of college, and we were going to have a good time as most college students do at that age.”
A few of Chad's crew waited in line in front of Peacock Music located at 33 Smithfield Blvd.
“They were never gone to sell out,” he said.
“It was one of those things we wanted to do. The full experience, the wait in line the morning they went on sale to buy tickets.”
They camped in a field where the New York State Trooper Barracks are now on Route 22.
“It was just an open field,” he said.
“I can't even remember the guy. Some local guy who owned a business and was one of those people that said, 'Hey, let's make a few extra bucks and let people camp here.' So, we did that.”
NEW GENERATION
When the gates to The Clifford Ball opened, Chad watched all the people walking in and the line of cars.
“I has been a big fan of the Woodstock documentary,” he said.
“My mother was at Woodstock. My aunt was at Watkins Glen a few years after that. This was our version of that. We had only ever seen these things in documentaries and in movies, and we were finally getting to experience it. And not only that, we were getting to experience it in our own backyard at the time with our favorite band. We had everything going on in our favor for it.
"That was the coolest just seeing all of this and getting all these things to happen here in sleepy little Plattsburgh.”
TIME AFTER TIME
Two days before, Phish had played Hershey Park Stadium in Pennsylvania.
The Clifford Ball was a time marker for the friends on the cusp of when things would never be the same.
“It was almost weird,” he said.
“I don't want to be to metaphorical. It was the last hurrah of a lot of our friends. We had just graduated from high school the year before.
“This was like the one time we all got back. Some of friends went back and never came back to the area. It was the last hurrah kind of thing for us which was nice.”
'ELECTRIC ANTICIPATION'
Chad sums up waiting for Phish's seven sets over two days as electric anticipation.
“This was something new to us who were fans of the band,” he said.
“They had played arenas. We had seen them at Saratoga, down at SPAC and places like that before, but a huge festival like this, this was brand new. We didn't know what to expect. They were going to play more music than they had. They had small art installation. These weird little buildings and neat things all over the grounds (Ball Square). It was different. It was not the standard Phish concert that we had seen at the time.
“It was something so much more and something so much better than what we had ever been able to go to before that.”
Chad's crew was among the 135,267 festival-goers dotting the decommissioned airbase.
VIDEO VIEW
MTV's documentary, “The Clifford Ball,” is a reference point. Chad's never found himself in the crowd footage, but he sees, hears and feels it all in his mind's eye.
“Just being in awe and looking back and seeing these giant seas of people,” he said.
“They had gliders flying overhead. The circus came to our town, and it was such a big huge thing. It was just mind blowing for us all. It was way more than any of expected. It was way better than any of us expected. We still get together ever once in awhile with friends, and like we talk about it ever once in awhile and like, 'Hey, remember this? This was a good time.'”
ECONOMIC GENERATOR
Chad's crew brought in sandwiches and other foodstuffs in coolers but also purchased items from vendors at the concert site.
“That was the nice thing. It was mostly local people. There weren't any big corporate companies. Like Mister Sausage from over in Vermont. He was always at the county fair. My aunt and uncle, who live up the road sold fruit salad out a little cart that they pushed around. They did nice things like that and got the community involved with them.”
'NICE WEIRD PEOPLE'
From his vantage point at 44, those times were pretty safe in 1996.
“There were weird people, but not dangerous weird people, nice weird people,” Chad said.
“I would like to go tomorrow. I think the last one I went to was in 2009. It has been awhile. Life hasn't really allowed for that, but it's never out of the question.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.