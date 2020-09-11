NEW YORK CITY — When Chris Balducci arrived on scene Sept. 11, 2001, both towers had already hit the ground of Lower Manhattan and the dust had begun to settle.
"It was like a zombie movie," the former FDNY firefighter told the Press-Republican.
"Picture dropping a piece of sheetrock off a 30-story building, then magnify that by two, 110-story buildings — it was a huge cloud of white dust.
"People were walking out, covered from head to toe in it; some people were having trouble breathing, because they couldn't get the chunks out."
BECOMING A FIREFIGHTER
Balducci, a Long Island native, attended SUNY Plattsburgh in the early 1990's, playing soccer as a Cardinal and earning his math degree in '93.
When he was 18, Balducci started volunteering at his hometown fire department.
"Within two weeks of joining, I went to two fires," he said. "I don't mean to sound depraved, but it was a rush. I knew right away that I was hooked."
The volunteer soon after tested to join the New York City Fire Department, or FDNY, to turn fighting fires into a career.
"I wasn't going to be the traditional person who sat behind a desk," he said. "Not that there is anything wrong with that, I just couldn't just sit there all day.
"Having played team sports my whole life," he added, "the comradery in the fire department was something that I was very attracted to."
Balducci joined thousands of other firemen and women, becoming an FDNY firefighter in 1995.
CHANGE IN PLANS
About six years into his career, Balducci was scheduled to work Tuesday, Sept. 11.
A couple days prior, though, he and several colleagues received phone calls, alerting them to a change in plans.
"Our captain said we had a training that Tuesday at the Fire Academy," Balducci said. "For a training like that, they take the whole 'company,' or everybody that is supposed to work at the firehouse, out of service to go to the training.
"So it was a different crew working that day than who was supposed to be."
SOMETHING HAPPENED
Balducci sensed bad news when he showed up at the Fire Academy that September morning.
"A chief car went flying out of the parking lot at about 70 mph — just to leave a parking lot," he said. "We knew something big had happened."
When he and his fellow firefighters entered the classroom for training, someone turned on a television.
"The first plane had already hit and the second plane hit just as they turned on the T.V.," Balducci said. "They actually sat us down and tried to start teaching us and I was like, 'Are you kidding me? We're out of here.'"
'SUPPOSED TO BE ME'
Balducci arrived at his firehouse and waited for a spare engine to come and pick him and others up to head to the scene.
"Both companies and the chief from my house were already down there," he said. "Not long after that, the first tower came down and, as we were still waiting for the engine to pick us up, the second tower went down.
"Unfortunately, my whole house got wiped out."
Of the 343 FDNY firefighters who died that day, Balducci said 15 were the men from his firehouse.
Making those deaths especially hard, he said, were those who had been filling in, like the fireman working in his place that day.
Balducci said he had graduated from the Fire Academy with the man and said he was engaged to be married at the time of his death.
"That was supposed to be me."
In the years since the terrorist attacks, he added, many more New York City firefighters have died from illnesses linked to the polluted air they breathed in that day.
ABNORMAL DUTIES
On his ride into the dust, Balducci had felt a slight chuckle building in his throat from an inexplicable level of discomfort.
"There is no way to describe it," he said. "I was terrified. Anyone who says they weren't scared going down there is lying."
Once out navigating the scene, Balducci said he and others quickly learned they wouldn't be doing their "normal" job of bringing a hoseline into a fire and putting it out.
"There was no place to bring a hoseline into — the towers weren't there," he said. "There were fires burning, but it was underneath hundreds of thousands of pounds of twisted metal."
The firefighter said they searched through piles of wreckage, hoping to find someone alive, and brought fallen materials, like bricks, out from the mess.
"I personally wasn't a part of any rescues," he said. "I didn't find anybody alive; we did find, unfortunately, people who had passed."
Balducci said it had been tough to get everyone organized, because, without modern-day technology, like cellphones, the crews had relied solely on their radios. Those, he added, had disappeared with the first round of responders.
The SUNY grad worked two or three days straight after the attacks, while some others worked for weeks.
REMEMBERING THE DAY
The firefighter retired about a week ago, hanging up his fireman's leatherhead in early September 2020.
Balducci thought of the day often and said his feelings were amplified on 9/11 each year. Unlike some others, Balducci avoids the firehouse on the anniversary and takes solo trips out of the city to go for hikes.
"I can't put into words what I feel on that day," he said.
While it was common practice in the fire department for one colleague to work another's shift, Balducci said he couldn't shake the feeling of, "Why did I survive, but he died?"
"There are times when something great will happen," he said, adding that he had gotten married since the 2001 attacks. "Even on my wedding day I thought, 'Why did I have this honor, and he, who was engaged, didn't?'
"Twenty years later — I can only speak for me, but I imagine a lot of guys feel the same way — it hasn't gotten any easier."
