PLATTSBURGH — Personal attacks, yelling and lack of social distancing at public meetings has prompted many gavel hits and points of order in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
"As much as I would really like to keep us as open as possible," Mayor Colin Read commented at the Common Council's Thursday night session, "it's getting increasingly difficult and the level of resistance and (retaliations) are getting worse and worse all of the time.
"I'm just about at wit's end for expecting that we can figure out a way to do all this through civil dialogue."
TENSIONS HIGH
David Yocum, city resident and avid Black Lives Matter advocate, spoke at Thursday's budget hearing, discussing the 2021 Mayor's Budget and its proposed cuts to public safety.
In his remarks, Yokum referenced, "a mayor that's leaving office," and, "a mayor that screwed up our city."
"I wish you guys would really, really think hard about what you guys are doing and not sit there and listen to somebody that screwed our city up pretty bad — "
Mayor Read slammed his gavel, saying, "There's no personal attacks during hearings."
Yokum then raised his voice.
"Did I mention your name? Did I mention Mr. Colin Read? No, I did not mention your name — OK? I have the right as a Black African American to stand here and speak my damn mind," he said. "You screwed our city up."
As Yokum exited the room, Read looked at Chief Levi Ritter, who was sitting in attendance, and said, "Officer?"
MORE THAN ONCE
The discourse was one of several to raise tensions at City Hall on Thursday.
Speakers at a second hearing that day had raised their voices, as well, calling out certain city officials and, until the council voted to extend it, exceeding allotted speaking times.
Points of order were noted at other recent meetings, too, including at the council's Thursday, Oct. 8 session.
John Gordon, a candidate for Ward 5, had addressed the council on an issue during the wrong public comment period, the one reserved for that evening's agenda items only.
When asked to hold his comments for the right moment, he had continued to speak, prompting the mayor to momentarily adjourn the meeting.
GROUPS GATHERING
Since restarting in-person meetings at City Hall, officials had routinely limited the number of individuals to enter the Council Chambers.
Chairs had been set up six feet a part and face coverings had been required.
For hot button issues, like changes to the 2021 Mayor's Budget, large crowds have gathered, but, being too large to fit in the Council Chambers, have instead collected in the lobby of City Hall, where social distancing was not in effect.
VIRUS ON RISE
Moore said he was concerned with speakers shouting, and also with a recent uptick in local COVID-19 cases. As of Friday night, SUNY Plattsburgh had reported 8 positive cases since Monday.
"I would hate to see that we created some kind of a super spreader event," Moore said. "I'd like to really reevaluate or at least have discussion about maybe going back to Zoom. . .
"I think we should seriously consider looking at that if we're going to continue to have larger meetings in a room that has no ventilation."
COOPERATION
The mayor said he agreed, noting that more than half of the city's councilors were at high-risk for the virus, being over 60 years of age.
"Obviously the guidelines that we tried to put in place aren't being adhered to at all," he said. "I apologize for that.
"We're not receiving all of the cooperation on it."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.