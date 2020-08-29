Telling 'Herstory': Local group's album still resonates

PLATTSBURGH – Sounds of the Northway's 2000 release, “Herstory: Turning the World Right-Side Up” gains traction in the centennial year of Women's Suffrage.
The unique women's history anthology features 23 historic and issue-focused songs, which chronicle events, issues and people in order to document, archive, recognize and celebrate Women’s’ History, not only during the perennial celebrations, but all year long.
This anthology's allegorical and educational approach highlights historic figures such as Sojourner Truth, Mary (John) Brown, Emma Goldman, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
Subjects such as the early labor movement, women’s changing role in war and peace, the relationship between abolition and suffrage, domestic violence and women’s rights, non-traditional employment and wage ceilings are among the thematic topics.
“This year, everyone is interested again,” Ann Hope Ruzow Holland, Ph.D. said.
“This is the 100th anniversary of the Suffrage Movement.”
Holland, (guitar, piano and vocals) with Cathie Davenport (flute and vocals), Patricia Nelson (percussion and vocals), Vickie Putman (violin and vocals) and Lynn Schlesinger, Ph.D. (vocals, guitar and multi-instruments) have performed as Kol Derech Hatzafon, Hebrew for “Sounds of the Northway” in different configurations since 1998.
“In 2000 was the 80th anniversary,” Holland said.
“Our first performance was for the Boquet Valley Business and Professional Women's Association to celebrate suffrage in August of 2000.
“It's now 20 years later from that time period, and there is still interest in suffrage music and women's history music, etc.
“We produced this CD, called 'Herstory: Turning the World Right Side Up' to document and celebrate women's issues around around a whole variety of subject areas including suffrage.”
Holland is happy to donate the CD for charitable purposes, and it's for sale for non-charitable purposes.
“I sent some to National Women's History Archives,” she said.
“Five or six years ago, I sent 100 or more to all the Women's History Archives in the country because apparently our work is the only national anthology of women's history issues. Pretty good. We're it. We're the only modern collection.”
There is a Suffrage Collection at the Smithsonian, which the group tapped many years ago.
“But there is not a comprehensive, coordinated anthology except for ours,” Holland said.
"Herstory" is intended for classroom, entertainment, and interpretive activities -- not only for the month of March to celebrate, Women’s History Month, but all yearlong when government, cultural anthropology, sociology, social justice, and American History are studied.
On the back burner is the project's second phase: annotated liner notes for teachers.
“I just have never gotten to it,” Holland said.
“It's on the list; before I die.”
For more information, email: aholland@grantplanact.com or on Facebook: Sounds of the Northway.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.