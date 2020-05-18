PERU — A downstate teen was killed in a UTV crash here May 16, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a report of the crash on Fuller Road just before 5 p.m. Saturday, a press release said.
An investigation at the address found that a 2019 Mahindra Retriever utility task vehicle operated by a 13-year-old peru girl was traveling south on a dirt trail in the backyard of a Fuller Road property when the UTV entered a field adjacent to the yard and the driver attempted to make a left hand turn to travel east, according to the release.
The driver was unable to negotiate the curve, causing the UTV to overturn and come to rest on its passenger side.
A passenger, Emily E. Hayden, 17, of Brunswick, was partially ejected and pinned under the UTV, the release said, and she succumbed to her injuries.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans.
The driver and a third passenger, a 12-year-old Peru girl, were both transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh for evaluations.
None of the occupants had been wearing helmets or seat belts, the release said.
Hamilton Funeral Home transported Hayden to CVPH, according to the release, where an autopsy was scheduled for May 18.
State Police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
