PLATTSBURGH — As the North Country attempts to recover from the pandemic, The Development Corporation (TDC) has expanded their role in the community in order to better serve the growing needs of the local area.
TDC, which has been in business in Clinton County for over 60 years, is generally responsible for leasing and maintaining premier industrial properties in Plattsburgh.
On Wednesday, TDC attended Plattsburgh Rotary Club’s Zoom meeting to discuss how they plan to attract new businesses, as well as working to maintain a capable workforce.
“We don't see ourselves as competitors for the other regional development companies but more as a compliment to that and how we can help bring jobs in,” President and CEO of TDC David Champagne said at the virtual meeting.
“The impact we have on local small businesses — we use all local contractors for everything. Part of our mission is to keep things in Clinton County.”
Danielle King, director of Business and Workforce Development at TDC, said during the meeting that they are always looking for opportunities to expand their industrial footprint and support their tenants in the greater manufacturing community.
Over the past two years, King said TDC has pivoted toward targeting employee development and retention to help local businesses.
“I think it's no secret that employment is a really difficult topic for employers right now, finding people, retaining people, it's hard. It was hard before the pandemic, and now, it's just a completely different realm,” she said.
“So, trying to help support our tenants and investing in our people, since they're more likely to retain them if the employee feels valued.”
TDC has also worked to get information out to students in the area and provide them with opportunities to see other options, beyond college, for their future.
Last year, TDC sponsored a Manufacturing Day Event in order to do just that.
“It may be that a student is destined for a four-year education, whether that be engineering, supply chain management, or there may be a micro credential or a certificate based path for them where they can be successful with a local business,” King said.
“So doing our best to support activities that show students what's going on in their own backyard, and these are global companies with a lot of opportunity.”
She said for the future, TDC wants to receive feedback from tenants and employers on how the company can better help them.
“We're always looking to touch base with our tenants and other employers in a round table setting. Our last one, unfortunately, was February of 2020, and we got a lot of great feedback, had these wonderful discussions, and then the dumpster fire erupted. So, we weren't really able to take that and put it into use the way we hoped,” King said.
“Now we're hoping to get some more energy into that and do another one of those events and see how their needs have changed throughout the pandemic and see where we can be helpful.”
