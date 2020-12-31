PLATTSBURGH - With 60 years of success under their belt, The Development Corporation is undertaking a new look.
The organization is unveiling a new logo, website, and enhanced online presence.
Additionally, TDC is settling into their new administrative office building and is constructing a 60,000 square-foot industrial spec building, slated for completion this spring.
A new year also means a whole new look for The Development Corporation - including a name change. Going forward, they will be known simply as “TDC” as they revitalize their brand to be ready and relevant for another successful 60 years a news release said.
Their logo and website will also be updated to reflect these new changes.
In addition to an updated brand, a stand-alone administrative office building has been constructed and will serve as TDC’s new base for meeting with potential tenants.
This facility is located at 109 Industrial Blvd. near the entrance to the former Clinton County Airport in Air Industrial Park.
TDC is proud to be a part of the new growth and development on this site, the release said.
“It’s not a stretch to say much has changed over the past 12 months and the same can be said about The Development Corporation over its 60-year history. It was clear to us that brand recognition is a critical part of attracting new companies and industries to our region,” TDC President and CEO David Champagne said.
“Our team has been working hard to maintain our brand recognition while refreshing our look, and keeping innovation at the forefront of our approach to growing the region.”
While their look and name have changed, their mission and commitment to supporting the region have not. Since its inception, it has been TDC’s mission to attract and retain investments, jobs, and people to this region.
Over the course of six decades, TDC has invested in hundreds of thousands of square feet of industrial space for businesses to grow and expand, helped numerous national and international companies establish their footprint in the region, and helped create numerous job opportunities for the North Country, the release said.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the TDC is a highly valued partner of the chamber.
"Together, we make a great team for the area and we look forward to another 60 years of collaboration ahead," Douglas said.
"We also congratulate TDC on their new look and website. We especially welcome the interconnections between the TDC website and the chamber's North Country Good Life site, reinforcing one another as we do routinely.
"And the new building is certainly a highly welcome confirmation of confidence in the economic future of this region, constructed during this pandemic when many developers might have put projects on hold and now ready for what we both feel will be strong recovery and progress by mid-2021. Onward and upward in the new year."
Nate Wilson, chairperson of TDC’s Board of Directors, said, "We are proud of the legacy of our organization in the community and look forward to another successful 60-plus years moving forward.”
“Our updated look, the TDC staff, and our strategic plan put us in a great position to continue to serve our community. TDC is ready to take the next steps in our journey to create jobs. We hope you will join us.”
TDC’s office, located at 109 Industrial Blvd., and the new industrial spec building were designed and constructed by local engineering and construction companies, RMS and Luck Builders.
The new logo and website (TDCNNY.com) is the result of a deeply collaborative project with local marketing agency Boire Benner Group.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town enjoys a strong relationship with the TDC.
"We are proud to have their main facilities in the town. Home to Clinton County’s oldest and most established industrial park," Cashman said.
"Their new administrative office and the new 60,000 square-foot industrial building is proof that TDC understands the future of our region is at the old county airport in town. We congratulate them on their last 60 years and look forward their bright future.”
